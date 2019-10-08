More than $1 billion in highway funding for Interstate 35, I-35E and I-35W is proposed for Denton County within the next decade.
This news comes at an exciting time for Denton County. As our population grows at a fast pace, our need for road infrastructure improvements and expansion also increases.
It was one of the main reasons I appreciate the opportunities that my dual roles as both county judge and chair of the Regional Transportation Council provide for our future mobility. Transportation serves as the foundation for future growth.
The Unified Transportation Program is the Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan that guides development of transportation projects across the state. The Texas Transportation Commission, which governs the Texas Department of Transportation, voted on the 2020 Unified Transportation Program on Aug. 29, earmarking funds that will prepare Denton County for decades to come.
Among the newly funded projects are:
$519.65 million to widen I-35 from U.S. Highway 77 north of Denton to the Cooke County line from four lanes to six lanes with ramp modifications and reconstruction of frontage roads.
$179.7 million to widen I-35 from U.S. Highway 380 to U.S. 77 north of Denton from four lanes to six lanes with ramp modifications and reconstruction of frontage roads.
$130.6 million to widen I-35 from I-35W to U.S. 380 from four lanes to six lanes with ramp modifications and reconstruction of frontage roads.
$59.1 million to reconstruct the interchange of Corporate Drive at I-35E in Lewisville and existing frontage roads.
$65 million to reconstruct the interchange of State Highway 121 Business at I-35E in Lewisville and existing frontage roads.
$41.48 million to reconstruct the interchange of FM1171 at I-35E in Lewisville and existing frontage roads.
Some of the projects are slated for construction within the next five years while others, the expansion of I-35 from Denton to Cooke County, are projected for the second half of the next decade.
Each of these projects has a priority ranking, underlining the needs we have here in Denton County as traffic congestion increases.
We are fortunate that our state leaders recognize these needs and have allowed money to be earmarked for these upcoming projects.
New Serve Denton campus grand opening
We are excited about the upcoming grand opening celebration for the Serve Denton campus off Loop 288 in north Denton County.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Serve Denton is scheduled to celebrate the addition of three nonprofit organizations to its campus at 306 N. Loop 288.
Serve Denton has partnered with Health Services of North Texas, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County and Denton Community Food Center to develop and operate a 48,000-square-foot health and human services center, known as the Serve Denton Center — making it one of the largest in the state of Texas. These additions will bring the total number of nonprofits at Serve Denton to nine.
By creating a one-stop shop for social services, Serve Denton wants those in need to only plan a single visit to one location to receive assistance for everything from food to life skills to mental health and more. In addition, co-locating services under one roof can help nonprofit organizations with significant savings.
This is a win-win for everyone.