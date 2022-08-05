Denton has been in the press lately. Articles in Southern Living and The New York Times stressed the cultural diversity of our town, and its art and music scenes.

A significant contributor to the music culture in Denton has been the University of North Texas’ KNTU radio station, “The One for Jazz.” It broadcast jazz performances at Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, where audiences in the thousands came to hear the musicians who performed on the Jazz Stage. Thousands more listened on the radio. It was a vital part of Denton’s cultural uniqueness.

ED SOPH is a retired University of North Texas professor and Denton resident.

