To the Honorable Michael Burgess, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz:
Though politically I have always opposed you at the voting booth, I’ve never deeply felt that your abilities to see things rationally and clearly were thoroughly inhibited ideologically. I’ve seen no real evidence beyond conjectures and specious arguments that you lack integrity. I know you also owe a certain amount of loyalty to your party and to your party’s leader, Donald Trump.
Yet since this awful pandemic has hit our nation where Texas is third in number of cases and deaths, you have essentially sat on your hands and avoided challenging the misguided course Trump has taken to abate this deadly virus. Denton County alone has had over 8,200 cases reported and 816 deaths as of Aug. 15.
America leads the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths, something experts have said could have been avoided had we taken stricter measures earlier to contain it.
Back in February, the president put out a red herring, labeling the pandemic as a Democratic hoax to attack him shortly after they failed to impeach him. However, he still downplayed the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu. This set the stage to skewer national efforts to face the reality of the threat and leading Trump’s base to view it as a hoax.
You’ve been silent as he contradicts his own medical experts who warn that the worst is yet to come. Instead, he listens to quacks and his own flatulence that speak to delusional quick fixes like alien DNA, bleach cleanings and unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine.
You gave him a pass on his illegal behavior when he was charged with seeking a quid pro quo from the Ukranian president for dirt on Joe Biden. This serious misstep emboldened Trump’s autocratic behavior, and now we are seeing it at its most egregious level.
With nearly ever national poll now showing him lagging behind the Biden-Harris ticket outside the margins of error, he has resorted to corrupting his oath of office and is attempting to use his position to threaten a secure election this November.
The contrived conspiracy notion that mail-in ballots pose a fraud risk to the electorate’s ballots — a crisis Trump has created himself — has no basis in fact. He is simply using it as an excuse to cut funding to the U.S. Postal Service at a time when mail-in ballots are expected to be at an all-time high due to the pandemic.
By appointing “Trump donor-turned-Postmaster General Louis DeJoy,”new policies have been issued that promise to delay on-time delivery of mail-in ballots. DeJoy has ordered the removal of 671 sorting machines and attempted to remove thousands of mailboxes around the country, creating less access for many voters to submit their ballots. DeJoy is heavily invested in services that compete with the U.S. mail service, so he stands to gain from its demise. So much for cleaning the swamp.
With record numbers of COVID-19 spiraling out of control around the country, Trump not only wants to put our school-aged children in harm’s way but also puts many older people at risk by standing in long lines at the polls out of fear that their mail-in-ballots will not be counted in time.
It is no secret what the president is attempting to do here. What he believes he can’t achieve legitimately he seeks to attain illegitimately. And yet the silence from your offices is deafening. Have I been wrong all along about your moral integrity and your responsibility to the Constitution and your constituents?
For the love of all that’s decent and honorable, do the right thing, sirs. Stand up to this con artist and call him out on his autocratic behavior. Can you not see that if you give him another pass on this serious issue regarding voting rights that you have put him closer to becoming the type of dictators in Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia who he has so favorably praised during his administration?