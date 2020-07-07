The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Texas. In the past week, we’ve witnessed record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The positivity rate has also gone up, an alarming sign that increased cases are not just an artifact of more testing. Bars have been ordered closed, and the threat of a wider shutdown and its devastating economic consequences looms.
In light of this growing public health crisis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently issued a mandatory face mask order. As he noted, wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth has proven to be one of the most effective weapons against the virus. Crucially, it is a weapon we can deploy that does not require shutting down economic activity.
Sadly, masks have become politicized and dragged into the mud of American culture wars. President Donald Trump bears most of the blame here with his refusal to model mask-wearing and his inability to consistently reinforce the messaging from his own public health officials. With his mask order, our Republican governor has rightly bucked the party line and Trump’s insane political theatrics. Just wear a mask, he said. Though inconvenient and uncool, it is simple and effective. It doesn’t undermine liberty any more than putting on a shirt does.
Shortly after the order, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree told The Cross Timbers Gazette that he won’t enforce the mandate. He argued that he doesn’t have the “time or manpower to worry about whether people are wearing masks or not.” In a Facebook post, Murphree explained that an executive order is not the law (which only legislatures can make). Further, the order only stipulates that law enforcement “can and should” enforce mask-wearing, it does not say “shall.” Therefore, he is not allowed to “detain” anyone with regard to masks, meaning he cannot even stop them to tell them to put on a mask. The order, he concludes, is “unenforceable.”
Murphree’s position has infuriated his critics, who demand that he do his job and enforce the law of the land. Many saw a parallel to Murphree’s heinous statements in 2016 during the campaign leading to his first election as sheriff. He wrote on Facebook that he would assault a transgender woman and beat her so badly that she would require hospitalization if she were using the same bathroom as his daughter. When a man asked whether Murphree would arrest him if he also were to violently assault a transgender woman, Murphree’s response was “somebody else is gonna have to arrest you.”
With these remarks, Murphree showed that he will allow his own political views to dictate what laws he will and will not enforce. This is obviously not how policing is supposed to work. Such selective enforcement causes systemic injustices where the law arbitrarily favors some and punishes others.
Yet this is not really the problem with Murphree in the case of the mask order. After all, I don’t think anyone (especially critics of Murphree and police departments more generally) wants the police applying a heavy hand on masks. As Abbott said, the order is not meant to be punitive — no one should go to jail over this. And Murphree is right about the technical difficulties entailed with enforcing the order.
Nonetheless, Murprhee is wrong on a deeper and more meaningful level. The point isn’t about enforceability. It is about neighborliness and community. It is about doing the right thing to protect the health of the people around you. In Murphree’s own words, it is about “personal responsibility.” Sometimes, you have the responsibility to swallow your pride, shut up and set a good example. Abbott is like the adult asking us to behave responsibly. Murphree is like the kid saying that technically the governor can’t make us do anything, so nah!
Murphree could have said nothing, and that would have been fine. Better, he could have said, “Listen, folks, this really isn’t a policing matter, but as a community leader I want to use my platform to encourage you all to do the right thing. We all have a responsibility to consider the health of others. Let’s wear masks until this virus blows over.” But no, he chose to play the role of the clever but tone-deaf fool, selfishly beating his own drum at a time when we desperately need some social harmony.
With his loud mouth and petulant rant about legalisms, Murphree has further poisoned the body politic we are trying to salvage. He could have been mature, he could have been a leader, and he could have put his shoulder to the common cause. Instead, he stuck out his tongue like a brat. In so doing, he throws more gas on the dangerous dumpster fire of anti-mask America. Shame on him.