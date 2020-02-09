Our nation’s founding document, the United States Constitution, has recently been quoted, referenced, invoked and called upon to settle critical and influential issues facing our country. For 225 years, it has provided a near flawless framework for how imperfect people can govern themselves by providing a structure of government and a set of laws to help secure and maintain our cherished liberty.
Within its consequential reach into our everyday lives, there is one section that applies to each of us only every 10 years. In Article I, Section 2, the Constitution empowers Congress to enumerate or count the people “every subsequent term of ten years, in such a Manner as they shall by Law direct.” The intent of enumeration, or counting, was to determine representation in Congress — specifically in the House of Representatives.
To assure equal representation in Congress, each state would be represented by two senators and a select number of representatives proportional to their state population. Enumerating or counting our population does have an impact. Based on the 2010 U.S. census, for instance, our state of Texas gained four seats in the House of Representatives and Florida gained two. Six other states gained one seat, while 10 states lost seats in the House.
Population migration from the north and east to the south and west caused these changes. The upcoming 2020 census is another opportunity for us to stand up and be counted. Continued population migration of people to Texas should secure additional seats in Congress — but only if we fill out the census survey. The census is a count of all the people living in the United States.
In addition to determining how many representatives each state gets in Congress, there are a number of other benefits to local communities by having its residents fill out the survey. For example, millions of federal dollars are distributed to communities based on its population. These monies can be used to help plan for schools, highways and other infrastructure, hospitals, parks, medical programs and public safety services.
April 1 will be our first opportunity to fill out the 2020 census, and we can do it in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. The law requires the census to keep all responses confidential and cannot release any information that may identify individuals. Additionally, they will not release any information to immigration enforcement agencies, the FBI or police, or any other federal agencies. Only aggregate statistical information is released.
Currently, I am a volunteer with a number of other Denton residents on the Denton Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. As such, we are tasked with helping to promote the census in our area, provide information and assist, where necessary, those who might need help filling out the census.
In addition, we have formed subcommittees to reach out to groups that might be hard to count, and we are working with community leaders. The city of Denton helped our committee form a website that was created to provide essential information on the census. It can be found at: www.dentoncounts2020.com.
It is a privilege to serve with other community volunteers and very capable city of Denton staff. We would be glad to visit with individuals and groups and share a presentation on the census. If you would like to join us, we are still looking for additional volunteers.
This experience has helped me see that although I most likely will never serve in the legislative, executive or judicial branches of government, I can have a direct link and connection with our Constitution by participating in what I believe is my civic duty.
The Constitution has become, for me, a living document in which I can participate and feel connected to our republican form of government.