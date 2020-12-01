Soon after I learned of the death of my dear friend Popo González on the morning of Thanksgiving, and dealing with my initial feelings of great loss and sorrow, I emailed my Denton friends to ask that they join my family in expressing gratitude for the blessing of having had Popo in our lives.
Emilio “Popo” González will be sorely missed. He was a longtime Denton resident, a husband, father, grandfather, businessman, a devout deacon of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a wonderful friend with an integrity of character as his most priceless possession. Like all great leaders, he touched so many lives.
My family and I will always remember him for his giving spirit and, above all, for helping to make lives better for so many through his example of strength in spiritual faith and love for his amazing wife, Lupe, and his family. Always ready with a quick joke and a smile, he brought a sense of joy and enthusiasm to everyone whose lives he touched.
My son, Rudy Jr., like so many others, called Popo one of his heroes and calls him “one of the best people who ever walked on this earth. He brought joy, love, peace, kindness and laughter to generations of people through his work as barber, deacon and community leader.”
In sharing with Popo a common experience in the early schools of South Texas, I can understand — at least in part — what motivated Popo to sacrifice so much for the good of others, especially members of Spanish-speaking communities.
The traditional English-only Texas schools had not satisfactorily resolved (and in some cases had not shown interest in) how to deal with the clash of different cultures. This conflict frequently worked against Spanish-speaking children and parents of Mexican ancestry. Hispanic children at the time faced the most offensive forms of unequal treatment and educational neglect.
In an Oct. 28, 1992, feature in the Denton Record-Chronicle touting Popo’s special award from the Ford Motor Co. for his contributions to education, Popo talked about the challenges he faced as a student in the Robstown ISD public schools: “I didn’t know a word of English when I started school. I hated school … and was [eventually] kicked out for speaking Spanish.” He later earned the equivalent of a high school diploma.
Improving the traditional system of education became a personal mission for Popo. Driven by his bad school experience in South Texas, he became a fierce advocate for education change soon after he and Lupe settled in Denton.
Alarmed at the dearth of Hispanic teachers and need for stronger caliber programs to support Hispanic students in the Denton schools, Popo and community friends founded Familias Unidas (Families United) in the early 1970s to advance their advocacy priorities. The group members felt the need to mobilize as a formal organization toward seeking a voice, support and inclusion within the Denton community.
Dr. Frank Dávila, a longtime friend of Popo, observes that in promoting the Families Unidas agenda, Popo had a special way of dealing with potentially adverse situations, “using a positive nonthreatening approach that ultimately endeared him to all segments of the community.”
To Popo’s credit and under his leadership, Familias Unidas produced a legacy that led to the formation in 1981 of a Denton affiliate of the national League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC). With the backing of the national LULAC organization and enthusiastic leaders like Frank Dávila and other local Denton and university change agents, the conditions were set for shaping a more meaningful and transformative response to the education of Spanish-speaking students.
Notable improvements supported by our LULAC Council over the years have included: education programs, such as bilingual education, forming of a high school mariachi group, boys and girls (Proyecto GOAL) soccer, leadership development for the Hispanic community, awarding of LULAC scholarships to college-bound high school students and a movement toward a more diverse Denton ISD workforce and governing board. And in 2010, in recognition and appreciation of the tremendous impact Popo and Lupe both made on education, the Denton ISD Board of Trustees dedicated the beautiful state-of-the-art Popo and Lupe González School for Young Children — a well-deserved honor for these giants of our community.
When historians write the story of the past 50 years of our Denton community, let them say that it was Popo’s generation and the spirit of the “All for One … One for All” LULAC motto that established the conditions for change that have impacted the lives of generations of Denton Hispanic children and families.
Popo meant so much to so many, but to none more so than his wife, Lupe, their children and grandchildren, in whose grief and loss my family shares today. Without a doubt, the entire community of Denton also joins in mourning the loss of one of the great leaders in our city’s history.
Mil gracias, Popo, for making us better! You sowed the seeds that will bear fruit for generations to come.