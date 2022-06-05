I don’t live in Denton, but I have financial interests there and am most concerned about the future of her infrastructure.
Gasoline may be expensive, but every Dentonite should drive around and look at the apartments popcorning in every quadrant of your city. These are not single-story, family units; no, these are multi-decker beehives. Drive around now because you won’t be able to leave your driveway in another year when the worker bees clog the current roads.
It should be emphasized that Denton has only two main streets, namely Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380, also known as University Drive. Everyone is familiar with the perpetual stop-and-go jam at the Buc-ee’s underpass, that wonderful addition to Main Street 35 that cost taxpayers $10 million. That’s almost $300 for a family of four living in Denton to enjoy burning precious gasoline and enlarging Denton’s carbon footprint. Small Town, USA, uses the interstate for its main street, but a city the size of Denton?
Main Street 380 is even more of a disgrace — always clogged with traffic at any hour. Its intersection with Main Street 35 has cost many lives. And now, Denton is happy that the Texas Department of Transportation will increase it to six lanes and create a construction traffic jam for several years.
Denton has only three significant crosstown roads between her main streets: Loop 288, Bonnie Brae Street and Mayhill Road. Loop 288 is a stoplight, long-delayed journey. Bonnie Brae is in the eternal process of being widened to two lanes. Mayhill has two lanes but bottlenecks into one lane right in front of the train crossing at Edwards Road, a riderless train that always seems to appear at the heaviest traffic times and backs up cars at the four-way stop sign before funneling into gridlock at Main Street 35.
These are the new apartments under construction (there may be others):
Quadruple-deckers with access onto two lanes, one way, at Brinker Road near Loop 288.
Two-story dollhouse apartments all in a row with access onto two lanes, one way, at San Jacinto and Colorado boulevards.
Triple-deckers with access onto one lane at Spencer Road.
Five stories at Bryan and Scripture streets with access onto one lane.
And the worst for last, a flotilla of quadruple- and triple-deckers in a rectangular pond between Bonnie Brae, Main Street 380 and Main Street 35, with the only access onto two lanes of Bonnie Brae. This is not just a 500-unit apartment complex; it is huge, like something out of New York City.
Now the developers are proposing to build a six-story, 468-space parking garage in place of the old Wells Fargo building on the Square. Coming soon to your town Square, all eclectic stores and restaurants replaced with vape shops, CBD stores and rooftop bars — free parking in our 468-space garage.
In my Jan. 8 guest essay titled “Denton not favored in city budgets comparison,” it was noted the Denton had the highest budget per capita of any similar sized city in the entire U.S. The 2020-21 budget expenditures for the “Street Improvement Fund” came to only 1.2% of the total. Do you see any new roads being built within the city limits of Denton?
Who is responsible for this infrastructure-apartment nightmare? The City Council, which selects the seven-member Planning and Zoning Commission, who rubber-stamps their desires for more apartments. And why? More money. More money. More money. Massive apartments are a city council-developer’s dream; they concentrate the appraisal-tax system into one location, one owner and fewer appraisal protests.
Look at the 546-unit, five-story apartment complex on 2.81 acres at 1519 Scripture, appraised at $37.3 million. Assume this could have been 11 single-family homes on a quarter-acre each, assessed at $250,000 each for a total of $2.75 million. Multiply the difference of $37.3 million less $2.75 million by the city tax rate: more money. More money. More money. And there is hidden more-money, i.e. more sales tax because there are more people.
What about infrastructure for water and electrical? Note that the City Council decided to lease property to a crypto mining company, a humongous hog of electrical power!
The City Council may be responsible directly for this debacle, but who is truly responsible? Those who don’t bother to vote.
But there is always hope — hope that these apartments will not fill up, hope that, if they do, the inhabitants will be working from home and only venturing out in their automobiles once a month for groceries, and hope that those who did vote made the right choice. This author would love to say, “You are going to get what you deserve,” but unfortunately, he will suffer with you. Remember to “grow” without planned infrastructure improvements implies that “grow” is a four-letter word.