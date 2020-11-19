Heartfelt thanks to photographer Al Key for documenting and professor Don W. Smith explaining the magical beauty of our gorgeous autumn. They triggered a memory of mystical autumn moments from a moderately warm Thanksgiving Day in 2018. While seated in my favorite patio chair, a downpour of careening lovely leaves added color, comfort and joy to my daily morning meditation.
During the last days of November, my perch provided views of the leaves on the Bradford pear and oak trees changing to glorious myriad colors urged on by temperatures dipping into the 20s playing a major role. In sharp contrast to this generated splendor, leaves on the crape myrtle, pecan and ash trees responded by curling up, turning a dingy green or brown, and without much urging fell abruptly from their branches.
The colorful array was a reward for some vicissitudes in the weather earlier in the year. The summer had been very dry with a longer than usual drought, followed by heavy rains in September. The ground-soaking rains plus mild temperature generated a false spring. Flowers spouted up and bloomed, plus trees erupted with new growth. The early deep freeze brought all growth to an abrupt end and led to the bifurcation between the beautiful versus ugly leaves.
Fortunately, my patio was surrounded by the magnificent leaved trees, which on this Thanksgiving Day responded to intermittent wind gusts with mini leaf storms. The wind bursts covered all in leaves, creating a colorful patchwork blanket on the patio and surrounding grounds. How delightful then as now to have the time to just sit, soak in the brilliant, dazzling, glorious, awe-inspiring, wondrous events of autumn.
Amid the uncertainty and anxiety brought on by the pandemic, taking time for observation, contemplation, meditation and prayer can be so comforting. Rewards include spotting birds and animals unnoticed before, learning more about surroundings especially nearby trees, and charting stars, satellites and the moon in the sky. Moments in time to inspire, comfort, cherish and remember.