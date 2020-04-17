In the midst of a crisis, the Denton City Council has done little but silence public comment. While Deb Armintor, Keely Briggs and Paul Meltzer have attempted to address the needs of the public, Gerard Hudspeth, Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Mayor Chris Watts have worked only to keep us quiet.
As a member of Aid Network Denton, I have fielded roughly 150 requests for rental assistance despite that being a resource we do not currently have the means to provide. Unlike the City Council, I could not look at this outcry and do as little as I could get away with to help. In addition to referring residents requesting rental assistance to the appropriate nonprofits, I let them know that they could write to City Council to request a much-needed expansion of the emergency fund.
At the council’s first virtual meeting on March 20, Mayor Watts said council had received “a lot” of public input but that he would consider them “as a matter of housekeeping” and “just sort of a paraphrase.”
Deb Armintor later asked “in the spirit of the open meetings act” to hear public input first and for each comment to be read in full. Watts maintained that only a summary was necessary.
With the rent deadline of April 1 looming, City Council met again on the night of March 31. Concerned tenants and members of Aid Network Denton once again wrote in and called to submit public comment on emergency funds. City Council began the meeting by summarizing action already taken, then moved on to discuss non-emergent concerns such as landscaping. Mayor Watts later called for a closed session right before our agenda item. Although I’m sure they had important things to talk about, we believe the mayor and certain members of City Council were trying to stall our agenda item in hopes that we would give up and miss our chance for public comment.
We did not give up, but it was over six hours before council got to our agenda item. When they did get to the item, they voted to postpone their discussion of emergency funds. They told us that we would be allowed to publicly comment on emergency funds only once. If we commented that night, we would not be allowed to comment when the item was actually being addressed.
On the night of Sunday, April 5, we got word that City Council would be having an emergency meeting the next day and that the agenda would be posted in the morning. Instead of posting the agenda in the morning, they did not post the agenda for the 3 p.m. meeting until roughly 1:40 pm. Of course the meeting was about additional emergency funds, including rental assistance.
It became clear to us that certain members of council were trying to silence us again by having a last-minute meeting in hopes that we wouldn’t be able to organize a call-in on such short notice. At 2:40 p.m., I received a call asking if I still wanted to comment on emergency funds. I said that I did, and the clerk said I would be able to comment during a meeting starting in 20 minutes. It was hours before I (and other callers who managed to make time with less than an hour’s notice) spoke.
In the past few weeks, City Council’s dominant voting bloc has silenced not only our call for additional rental assistance but also public comment more generally. Bold text on the City Council website now says, “Comments will not be read during the meeting.” However, City Council put forth every effort to silence our comments before making it public policy to silence the public.