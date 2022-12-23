It was a time of great achievements shrouded in angst. Reason and its benefits were under assault by the forces of fear. Conflicts raged as governments imposed the full weight of their authority on those whose fears had driven them to challenge that authority.
Caesar Augustus, the Roman emperor, ordered a census of the empire, precipitating a mass movement as people scrambled to register in their city of birth. Now others called for restoring Israel’s greatness, politically and militarily. Fear was on the rise, and reason was in retreat.
But among the faithful who pursued God’s will, who sought to live by his commandments and who worshipped him, signs appeared that God was working his will in these troubled times.
There was the visit by Gabriel, an angel of the Lord, to the priest Zechariah that his aged wife, Elizabeth, would become pregnant and bear a son who would be a “prophet of the most high.” The baby would be called John (the Baptist), a prophet who preached near the Jordan River. He was a man of the people who called them back to reason and repentance.
Then there was Gabriel’s visit to Mary to reassure her that her forthcoming pregnancy was God’s return to a world in chaos. Her son would be the “son of the most high,” and she would be called blessed for all generations.
Joseph, her fiancé, was also visited by an angel in a vision and reassured that Mary’s pregnancy was an act of God himself.
Yet in the midst of this hope, an undercurrent of fear permeated the world of that day, most especially in Israel. The unrest was palpable as Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem, a journey fraught with dangers and unknowns. On arriving, the little village was brimming with travelers. Having no reservation at the village inn, they were left to seek lodging in a stable filled with the animals and pets of the travelers.
The coldness and darkness of the stable must have filled the hearts of Mary and Joseph with fear. Yet kindly neighbors provided blankets for the newborn baby and food and fresh water for the young family.
As Mary gazed into the face of her newborn son, she must have recalled the fear that filled her heart when Gabriel announced that this baby would be like no other. He would become a king forever of a kingdom with no end. How could this be happening to her? Why among all the people of Israel was she chosen by God?
Just then, appearing in the darkness of the cave opening, were the shadows of strangers. As they timidly approached the manger, their eyes fixed on the infant, and the silence of these strangers was broken. They explained how a host of angels had appeared to them in the fields and told them what they should look for in the little village.
Their voices became animated as they shared with Mary and Joseph how the scene before them was “just as the angels had told them.” The light of reason was breaking through the darkness of fear.
As was their custom and as prescribed by the law of Moses, when the newborn Jesus was 8 days old, Mary and Joseph took him to the temple in nearby Jerusalem for his dedication. While there, a devout and respected member of the community, named Simeon, took the baby in his arms and proclaimed to all that this was the long-awaited messiah.
And at about the same time, Anna, an elderly and revered member of the community, came up to them and proclaimed to all within hearing distance that this was the child who would redeem the world from its fears and fallen condition. God was reaffirming his purpose in this baby, the son of the most high.
Sometime later, noblemen from a distant country to the east brought precious gifts of gold and perfumes to the child. Mary and Joseph watched as the entourage bowed before the baby and worshipped him, acknowledging his divine appointment.
But King Herod, the ruler of the region, was filled with fear at the prospects of a rival to his power. On their journey to Bethlehem, the noblemen had paid a courtesy visit to Herod. But after finding Jesus, the noblemen returned to their home country by a different route, having been alerted in a dream not to return to Herod with news of the baby’s whereabouts.
As is often the case, Herod’s fear morphed into rage that prompted irrational and heinous actions. In his madness, he ordered the murder of all male babies 2 years old and younger in Bethlehem and its vicinity. But Joseph, warned by an angel, fled with his young family to Egypt, where they remained until Herod’s death. Reason perseveres in the presence of fear.
The plea of Christmas is one of reason: peace on earth and goodwill to all. That plea exposes the fears that permeate our world. Christmas bears witness to reason’s triumph over fear.
