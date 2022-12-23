It was a time of great achievements shrouded in angst. Reason and its benefits were under assault by the forces of fear. Conflicts raged as governments imposed the full weight of their authority on those whose fears had driven them to challenge that authority.

Caesar Augustus, the Roman emperor, ordered a census of the empire, precipitating a mass movement as people scrambled to register in their city of birth. Now others called for restoring Israel’s greatness, politically and militarily. Fear was on the rise, and reason was in retreat.

BOB BLAND is a Denton resident and a former community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you