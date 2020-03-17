Sunshine Week is a time to emphasize and support the three pillars of open government: (1) open records, (2) open meetings and (3) public notices.
The availability of open records to the community is paramount in ensuring the community can access documents allowed by state law. Texas law prescribes precisely the rules and regulations that must be followed by both the requester of a public record and the governing body. State law allows the governing body to require of the requester details sufficient to enable the body to provide him or her with the information requested.
The request cannot require the body to create documents that do not exist. For example, if a request asks for an Excel spreadsheet of all travel expenses incurred by a governmental official, the governing body is not required to compile the expense reports in an Excel spreadsheet if no spreadsheet exists at the time. The purpose of this requirement is to prohibit requesters from commandeering governmental staff to perform work simply for the request. Such a requirement would be an inefficient use of public resources.
To protect certain types of information from public disclosure, state law prescribes a process whereby the governmental body can request an opinion from the attorney general regarding the release of specific information. The rules afford the requestor an opportunity to respond to the governmental authority’s request for an AG opinion, to ensure accuracy and equity in the process.
Open meetings are the bedrock for transparency for governmental bodies. With limited exception, all meetings of a governmental body are presumed to be open. The rule is not just limited to the physical gathering of policymakers. It also prohibits a rolling quorum whereby authorities discuss matters in groups of less than a quorum, then subsequently communicate with another member of the body. Such action would constitute a rolling quorum. Additionally, the Open Meetings Act prohibits any activity that would be intended to circumvent the requirement for open meetings.
For example, in a seven-member body, if Official #1 spoke with Official #2 regarding a specific item of government business before the body and Official #2 spoke to Official #3, who then spoke to Official #4, a violation of the act may have transpired. Additionally, if one official emails all other officials about an item of business before the body, that may constitute a violation of the act because there was not proper notice and the “meeting” was not open to the public.
The Texas Open Meetings Act provides a limited set of exceptions to the open meeting requirement. These exceptions provide protection to certain types of information when their disclosure in open session would be detrimental to the interests of the organization. However, the Denton City Council and city administration have, on several occasions, chosen to discuss in open session items eligible for consideration in closed session.
Finally, the last pillar of open government is providing public notice to the community about the business of the governmental body. Texas law prescribes the actions of government and the specific notices that are required. Public notice of the agenda, with the corresponding agenda items posted, usually satisfy the requirements. However, when considering items that are classified as Public Hearing, notice must be required to those as prescribed by state law for certain types of governmental action.
For example, in a rezoning action, the state requires a public notice be mailed to property owners within 200 feet of the property to be rezoned. A city council is not limited to the notice requirements prescribed by law, however. For rezoning cases, the city of Denton sends notices required by statute to property owners within 200 feet and a courtesy notice to owners within 500 feet of the subject property.
A more recent example, where the city provided notice beyond the statutory requirement, was the discussion regarding gas well setbacks. State law does not require the city to provide notice when modifying gas well setbacks. During the first discussion of the setback ordinance, no notices were sent directly to property owners within the proposed setback distance, and about 17 speakers addressed the council. The ordinance increasing the reverse setback to 500 feet was approved.
Upon further reflection, I asked for a motion to reconsider the agenda item to provide direct notice to the property owners within the 500-foot setback. More than 250 people attended the subsequent hearing, and more than 100 citizens provided verbal and written comments. Notice to those citizens shouldering the impact is imperative.
Open records, public notices, and open meetings constitute the three pillars of sunshine laws. Government organizations that build upon the three pillars promote an informed and better equipped public to participate in decision-making that affects all.