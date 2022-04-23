I served on the Denton City Council as your mayor from 2014 to 2020 and as the District 4 representative from 2007 to 2013. Many have asked why I’m running again, now for Place 6, and the answer is simple: I’ve been concerned over the past eight months that important decisions were being made without strong foundations in facts or data. Also concerning is that community input has been ignored when collaborative solutions were readily available.
Today, I bring new projects to make Denton more sustainable and improve residents’ quality of life. These include requiring new single-family and multifamily developments to provide electric charging infrastructure in garages, when available, and outside charging stations for multifamily without garages or carports.
To address the affordable housing crisis, which was triggered by a meteoric rise in home values and rents, I propose the city create a public financing corporation to work directly with affordable housing developers. With a seat at the table and tools of negotiation, the city can ensure these projects meet specific needs of our community.
Also, it’s time to get downtown out of the floodplain. I will advocate for issuance of certificates of obligation to fund elimination of the floodplain. Once the city has received federal approvals, the area can begin to fulfill its tax-generating potential with construction of amenities of benefit to both central-core residents and Denton at large.
I will advocate for funding for an economic development fund to attract large corporations whose tax revenues will help keep residents’ tax rate low.
I also will advocate for a council roundtable of experts to explore partnership solutions to the affordable childcare Catch-22 in which many parents have found themselves post-pandemic.
My council tenure spanned municipal feast and famine, from the 2008 recession to the current economic boom, but my experience and education had prepared me to lead council in crafting and implementing effective policies through uncertain fiscal waters.
We lowered the tax rate 15% so you can keep more of your hard-earned dollars. We provided for three rebuilt fire stations, one new fire station and Denton’s first police substation and first indoor gun range.
As mayor, I fought for Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers to help veterans experiencing homelessness. The city and Denton Housing Authority had none in 2014; I secured five by 2015, and now we have 40. Through the expanded Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness, we have made great strides in improving services to those in need.
From passage of a 100% renewable energy policy, relocation of the convention center from state land to Rayzor Ranch, and creation of the Denton Together Coalition to establishment of the city summer jobs youth program, I am proud of how we collaborated to improve the lives of our citizens, one vote at a time, while I was mayor.
I pledge to bring strong, compassionate leadership and experience in creative problem-solving to both the challenges and opportunities facing Denton today. Please reach out to me through ChrisWattsDenton.com or FB/chriswattsdenton.