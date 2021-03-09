Like every U.S. president since George H.W. Bush, as designated by the Congress in 1991, President Joe Biden on March 1 issued the annual proclamation to commemorate March as Irish American Heritage Month and St. Patrick’s Day. What began as a religious feast day for Ireland’s patron saint has become an international celebration of all things Irish, including music, parades, dancing, special foods and drink, plus a whole lot of green, including shamrocks, cloths, ornaments, rivers and even beer.
The day is now celebrated in more countries than any other national day, but the rapid spread of COVID-19 last year eliminated or altered celebrations. Enthusiastic Irish Americans, plus the Irish-at-heart along with their kindred brothers and sisters worldwide, mostly celebrated privately with family and friends. After a long year, the continuing grip of the pandemic has resulted in many cancellations again — but also some opportunities never offered before, starting with music.
Last year, Dallas’ North Texas Irish Festival was held as usual during the first weekend in March preceding massive shutdowns. The 2021 or 39th NTIF was virtual on Saturday, March 6, via six Celtic culture channels offering live music and more on NTIF.org.
Worldwide, most 2021 parades have been canceled for the second year in a row, including those in Dallas, San Antonio, Boston and Chicago. A few will offer virtual alternatives including the New York City Parade. Check out details on the 260th NYC St. Patrick’s Day virtual parade on Wednesday, March 17, at nycstpatricksparade.org.
Travel virtually to Dublin, Ireland, for the annual St. Patrick’s Festival from March 12–17 with a parade and more than 100 events, created by artists, performers and dreamers across Ireland. Watch along on St. Patrick’s Festival TV at stpatricksfestival.ie.
Beside virtual music and parades, alternatives available include:
Attend religious service in recognition of the saint, whose feast day was first officially designated by the Roman Catholic Church, but the Anglican Communion (especially the Church of Ireland), Lutheran Church and Eastern Orthodox Church share the designation.
Enter a run event like Dallas’ St. Paddy’s Day Dash 5K taking place on March 13, with pandemic precautions and a new location, Panther Island in Fort Worth. Details, including a virtual option, are available at runproject.org/events.
Search for shamrocks (three-leafed clovers), remembering Patrick used the shamrock to explain the holy trinity. Bonus: Finding a four-leaf clover brings good luck.
Explore your Irish family connections and more at IrishCentral.com using the recently announced access to Irish Family Records.
Select and share catchy, humorous, encouraging, and wise Irish blessings, proverbs and toasts to help spread joy (and maybe some good luck!) ahead of or on St. Patrick’s Day at bit.ly/3bvpa5J or bit.ly/38k8FaD.
Read a book on the saint, such as Thomas O’Loughlin’s Discovering Saint Patrick (2005, Paulist Press), who uses Patrick’s fifth-century writings and related documents for a deeper understanding of his mind, the man, believer and missionary.
Watch I Am Patrick, a 2020 feature-length docudrama delayed from debuting in cinemas last March but available for purchase and viewing at cbn.com.
Host a Danny Boy Sing Along on or around St. Paddy’s Day.
Make up your own special event and share it.
Please join in to help throw off the long, dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead.
To paraphrase an Irish Blessing for adversity: May the love and protection Saint Patrick can give … be ours in abundance during our pandemic and other ordeals as long as we live.