In New York City on Monday, the United Nations will host a Climate Action Summit and launch Climate Action Week. Attending will be leaders from business and government from all over the world. Their purpose is to accelerate the actions needed to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
Since the Paris Agreement three yrs ago, young people around the world have taken to the streets by the hundreds of thousands, demanding meaningful climate action. This same youth climate movement will lead a week of global climate action in conjunction with the UN summit. It kicks off Friday with the Global Climate Strike, expected to be the largest climate action in history, with over 1,500 events worldwide. Like workers who strike for higher wages, these students and youths are striking all across the world to demand that world leaders and the fossil fuel industry change course immediately to avoid a climate catastrophe. They are walking out of classrooms Friday to take to the streets. They ask that all the rest of us — millions of people — leave our homes and our jobs, so long as that job is not a critical function, to show our support for the Global Climate Strike.
A significant goal Friday is to halt business as usual, in order to call attention to the fact that we are in a race for our lives, and under business as usual, we are losing this race! For this one day, don’t go shopping, don’t go to the bank, cease all your business-as-usual activities. Instead, be on the University of North Texas Library Mall at 11 a.m. in solidarity with the students, publicly declaring our own acceptance of responsibility.
Now I want to tell you what the Global Climate Strike is not. It is not a protest. It is not an attempt to sew chaos. This is our youth grabbing the world, shaking it and shouting “do something while there’s still time”. It’s a giant pause button, to focus all our attention on the climate emergency. All of us should be there with them. The New York City school system has even dismissed classes for the day to facilitate participation! Nine hundred Amazon workers will walk off the job. Bring your family, your friends and neighbors, your co-workers and join the Global Climate Strike. See you at the Mall on Friday.