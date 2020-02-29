When I submitted my request to join the Denton Record Chronicle Editorial Board, I imagined an opportunity to learn more about the “who,” “what,” “when” and “where” in Denton. Instead, I discovered “why” a local newspaper is so important to a community.
With today’s maze of questionable media, our local newspaper can be counted upon as a trusted and reliable source of news and reporting that’s meaningful to us and our community. The Record-Chronicle serves as a conduit for making us aware of, and keeping us informed on, what’s going on in our local community that has the greatest impact on quality of life issues for ourselves and our families.
The publisher, editor and staff are guided by the principles of journalism and ethical standards to ensure the credibility and relevance of the news they deliver. The staff writers work long and odd hours to script the stories of locals who are doing amazing things. These are people who live in the community with us. They support our schools and local businesses, go to our churches, eat at our restaurants and attend community events. They care about our community like we do, and they play an important role in connecting us to each other. In this age of social media, we still want to feel connected and to know what’s going on around us.
Local news media is independent journalism that asks questions and presents readers with information that sometimes challenges our point of view. It’s the role of journalism to provide citizens with the perspective they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies and their government. And it’s not one-sided. The Record-Chronicle gives us a voice! It offers avenues for speaking up, from letters to the editor to comments online and on social platforms.
All the above is consequential to each of us and inspired me to arrive at “why” the Denton Record-Chronicle is a valuable community resource. I learned to appreciate the dynamic relationship between local news and our community and how the Record-Chronicle offers relevant and meaningful stories that speak to the unique culture of the community where we live and work.
As community members, I invite each of us to support the Record-Chronicle journalists and staff who put passion and integrity behind their work. Let’s encourage friends, family and colleagues to engage with our local newspaper and sign up for a digital subscription.
It’s a nominal fee for the value delivered.