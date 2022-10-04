With the Nov. 8 general election just more than a month away, the Denton Record-Chronicle is inviting all candidates on the ballot in Denton County to submit an essay and their supporters to submit a paid endorsement letter.

Candidates may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Those essays will be accepted for print until Nov. 3.

SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

