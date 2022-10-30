My name is Richard Hayes. I am working to earn your support for the Texas House of Representatives in Denton County, House District 57.
The three leading reasons I will be more effective for the people of House District 57 are professional background, parliamentary experience and knowledge of politics and the community.
First, I am a 40-plus-year lawyer. I read laws and rules on a regular basis. I have drafted legislation. In the courts, I have tested the interpretation of legislation and understand the Code Construction Act. Sometimes bills have unintended consequences. I will read bills before voting and work to clarify and improve their wording.
Second, I am a professional registered parliamentarian. Parliamentary law dictates how groups and assemblies are formed, their procedures and how they conduct business. There are only about 300 PRPs in the United States. I specialize in political parliamentary procedure, as many of the rules governing political parties, candidates and elections are found in election codes, thus requiring a lawyer to better understand the legislation. Having served across the country, I am here to tell you there are rules and procedures that purposely obstruct good legislation from passing and legislation passed from being implemented as intended. I know the effect of proposed rules and how they will affect legislation.
Third, I am a 30-plus-year-long political and community leader. Nationally, I serve on the Board of Governors of the Council for National Policy, am a life member of the Republican National Committee and a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association. At the state level, I have been a delegate to every state convention since 1988, having served on virtually every committee, and currently serve as the state party parliamentarian. Locally, I have served as a precinct chairman and for six years as chairman of the Denton County Republican Party.
At the state level, I served for six years as a regent at Texas Woman’s University and twice on the organizing committee of the annual Texas Special Olympics. Regionally, I serve on the Board of Directors of the North Texas Mobility Corporation and the North Texas State Fair Association, and served as vice president of the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America. Locally, I served as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, president of the Denton Kiwanis Club, board member of the Greater Denton Arts Council, Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 140 and president of the Denton County Bar Association.
Finally, issues are important. While there are many issues, the top issues that I have consistently heard and which I will support are securing the border, improving public safety, stop sexualizing children by removing porn from our school libraries, banning gender modification of minors through the use of dangerous chemicals and surgery, enforcing parental rights and educational freedom and protecting our elections.
Thank you for your consideration and vote Richard Hayes for House District 57.
RICHARD HAYES is seeking election to the State Representative, District 57, seat on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Libertarian Darren Hamilton.