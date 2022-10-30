My name is Richard Hayes. I am working to earn your support for the Texas House of Representatives in Denton County, House District 57.

The three leading reasons I will be more effective for the people of House District 57 are professional background, parliamentary experience and knowledge of politics and the community.

RICHARD HAYES is seeking election to the State Representative, District 57, seat on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Libertarian Darren Hamilton.

Tags

Recommended for you