Maintaining the rich history of Denton County is my passion. I am seeking reelection as county clerk to continue the spirit of exceptionalism we’ve brought to this office.
My knowledge from 17 years of experience (10 years as a deputy clerk and seven years as the elected official) has prepared me to make decisions and handle the important issues that impact constituents. I will continue to draw on the knowledge base and established working relationships with state officials to keep this office as one of the leading county clerk offices within the state.
Denton County is growing rapidly. We have added services including our property fraud alert system to combat what is becoming a crisis. On the courts side, we’ve streamlined business processes to handle the growth in cases filed. We are continuously looking for solutions to better serve our constituents, in the most fiscally responsible way possible.
Moving forward, we will be implementing a new program, where local businesses can register to offer discounts for veterans. We will list the participating businesses on our site and provide identification cards for veterans as they come into the office to record their DD214 paperwork. We will be reaching out to additional veterans who have previously recorded as well, but recording will not be required if one could provide evidence of their prior service.
I would greatly appreciate your support in the upcoming midterm election!
JULI LUKE is seeking reelection to the Denton County county clerk seat on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Democrat Angela Brewer.