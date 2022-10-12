Maintaining the rich history of Denton County is my passion. I am seeking reelection as county clerk to continue the spirit of exceptionalism we’ve brought to this office.

My knowledge from 17 years of experience (10 years as a deputy clerk and seven years as the elected official) has prepared me to make decisions and handle the important issues that impact constituents. I will continue to draw on the knowledge base and established working relationships with state officials to keep this office as one of the leading county clerk offices within the state.

JULI LUKE is seeking reelection to the Denton County county clerk seat on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Democrat Angela Brewer.

