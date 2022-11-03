My name is Olivia Jeffers, and I am running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.
Not only have I had the privilege of growing up here in Denton, but I am also proud to have been able to raise both of my boys here as well. I graduated from Denton High School and then from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition to my two boys, I also have several rescued fur babies that keep me company while my kids are off at college.
My interest in law led me into Forensic Litigation Consulting. For the past 20-plus years, I have had the pleasure of working with attorneys and their clients. I work to help the triers of fact present even the most intricate information for both judges and jurors. My time in and out of the courtroom, and the hundreds of cases I’ve consulted on, has not only given me insight into the justice system but the experience needed to be the best justice of the peace for Denton and surrounding areas.
Justice served shouldn’t be about vilifying people; it should be about fairness and finding the best resolution. As your justice of the peace, I promise to listen to all pertinent information and deliver rulings based on the laws and circumstances at hand.
OLIVIA JEFFERS is seeking election to the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Republican Alan Wheeler.