Olivia Jeffers

My name is Olivia Jeffers, and I am running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.

Not only have I had the privilege of growing up here in Denton, but I am also proud to have been able to raise both of my boys here as well. I graduated from Denton High School and then from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition to my two boys, I also have several rescued fur babies that keep me company while my kids are off at college.

OLIVIA JEFFERS is seeking election to the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Republican Alan Wheeler.

