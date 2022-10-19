Darren Hamilton

Darren Hamilton

I am Darren Hamilton, and I am running for election in the newly drawn District 57 serving central and western Denton County. I am a Marine veteran and autistic, having been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome about 20 years ago, so autism advocacy is a particular interest to me along with bringing awareness to other, more common mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, especially as they relate to veterans like myself.

The idea that appeals most to me about being a candidate for this office is treating the people that I meet as individuals, not as part of some name-specific collective or as pawns in some obscure political game. Libertarians aren’t going to spoon-feed the issues to you, and then tell you that our candidates are your best option to address those issues. We WANT you to decide for yourself what matters most to you and your family, but we also want you to decide for yourself what DOESN’T matter to you. That said, there are a few distinct topics that I believe are of particular interest to the people who live in and around District 57:

DARREN HAMILTON is seeking election to the State Representative, District 57, seat on the Libertarian ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Republican Richard Hayes.

Tags

Recommended for you