I am Darren Hamilton, and I am running for election in the newly drawn District 57 serving central and western Denton County. I am a Marine veteran and autistic, having been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome about 20 years ago, so autism advocacy is a particular interest to me along with bringing awareness to other, more common mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, especially as they relate to veterans like myself.
The idea that appeals most to me about being a candidate for this office is treating the people that I meet as individuals, not as part of some name-specific collective or as pawns in some obscure political game. Libertarians aren’t going to spoon-feed the issues to you, and then tell you that our candidates are your best option to address those issues. We WANT you to decide for yourself what matters most to you and your family, but we also want you to decide for yourself what DOESN’T matter to you. That said, there are a few distinct topics that I believe are of particular interest to the people who live in and around District 57:
Immigration and border security: “Border security” is a red herring topic, or one that is intended to distract the person from a different issue. What we should be discussing is “comprehensive immigration reform” and how to make the methods of LEGAL immigration fair, reasonable and more accessible to potential immigrants.
Education and school choice: Education is one of the most expensive government services and should be expected to provide some of the best returns on our investment. Unfortunately, current discussions on improving education in Texas typically revolve around throwing more money at a system that was designed well before the current “information age.” This discussion needs to change and adapt to more recently proven successful education options.
Repealing prohibition laws: Prohibition is the act of forbidding something, especially by law. It’s basically the government telling you what you cannot do and claiming that these laws are in place “for the good of the people,” but they aren’t for the good of the people. Existing laws covering censorship and agricultural/recreational cannabis are just a couple of the existing prohibitions that should be heavily scrutinized and openly discussed. We should not be trying to control anyone’s personal decisions, and especially not through law. We tried Prohibition about 100 years ago, and it was a dismal failure.
I believe that people should decide the laws, not government agents or poitical parties. I believe that while people are not harming others, they should be free to live their lives and pursue their own interests free from intrusion or interference by the government. I am running for Texas House District 57 because I believe that the time is long past due for there to be a consistent voice for liberty and accountability in Austin. If you also believe these things, then I would appreciate your support on Nov. 8.
DARREN HAMILTON is seeking election to the State Representative, District 57, seat on the Libertarian ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Republican Richard Hayes.