It is critical to have people serving in Congress for the right reasons and who have the experience and record of delivering results. I have earned a reputation as a problem-solver who seeks sensible solutions to the challenges Americans face.
My top priority is making the United States energy independent. The actual cost of squandering America’s energy independence is on full display from Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine to the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. From a geopolitical standpoint, losing our energy independence has put us in a very risky position with bad actors in the world. We must regain our energy independence so that we can protect the national security interests of the United States and our allies.
Republicans will take back the House in 2023, and I will use the experience and seniority that you have allowed me to accrue in Washington for the betterment of Denton County and our country. I serve on the powerful Rules Committee and as the Republican Leader’s designee to the Budget Committee. As a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Energy Subcommittee, I am uniquely positioned to help lead America’s effort of energy independence.
When you elected me to Congress, you knew you were electing a workhorse and not a showhorse. The dedication I apply to my work in D.C. is the same dedication I apply to my work in our district. Elected officials are only as good as their staff, and I am proud of the work that our office undertakes on behalf of constituents. In 2021 alone, we resolved over 1,000 constituent cases with federal agencies, we received and responded to over 77,000 pieces of correspondence and honored 20 student constituents entering the U.S. Service Academy. Members from both sides of the aisle seek out our office to model their service academy programs after, and the military academies have identified our congressional office as one of the top programs in the country.
I consistently host in-person town halls, which have become notorious among the press and law enforcement for the large crowds and lively atmosphere. I am pleased to have hosted more than one hundred in-person town halls where I can listen to your concerns and take your questions.
From delivering babies in North Texas to delivering results in Washington, it has been my true honor to represent you in Congress. Before every vote, I ask myself how each issue will affect our local families, Texas and our great country. With this mind, I ask for your continued support and pledge in return to give my best for our district and for the health and safety of our exceptional country.
MICHAEL C. BURGESS is seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 26, seat on the Republican ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Libertarian Mike Kolls.