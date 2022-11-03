I’m Kathleen Brown, and I am running to represent you in Washington, D.C. When I say “you,” I mean everyone in Texas District 13. As an attorney, I have represented people for the last 20-plus years. I’ve represented the downtrodden, the abused, the neglected. I’ve represented the underdog when bullies were trying to take advantage.

What makes me an even better choice? Empathy. I was raised poor. I was abused and neglected as a child. As a woman, I have been repeatedly and mistakenly considered the underdog. Through hard work and passion, I have become a respected lawyer in North Texas, and I’m anxious to represent even more people by becoming the congressional representative for District 13.

KATHLEEN BROWN is seeking election to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 13, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Republican Ronny Jackson.

