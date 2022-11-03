I’m Kathleen Brown, and I am running to represent you in Washington, D.C. When I say “you,” I mean everyone in Texas District 13. As an attorney, I have represented people for the last 20-plus years. I’ve represented the downtrodden, the abused, the neglected. I’ve represented the underdog when bullies were trying to take advantage.
What makes me an even better choice? Empathy. I was raised poor. I was abused and neglected as a child. As a woman, I have been repeatedly and mistakenly considered the underdog. Through hard work and passion, I have become a respected lawyer in North Texas, and I’m anxious to represent even more people by becoming the congressional representative for District 13.
The last thing we need is our leaders fanning the flames of hatred and stirring the pot. If there was ever a need for REAL leadership, it is now, and I believe I can be that leader.
I see a real need for our leaders to visit and get to know the people of their district. I don’t feel that our current congressman is doing this job. It seems as though he is always preoccupied with Donald Trump and causing division among our fellow constituents.
Inflation is a driving force for voters right now, as well as immigration and reproductive rights. We need a fiscally responsible candidate to fight for our economy and a compassionate candidate to fight for our human rights.
A woman’s right to bodily autonomy has been stripped away in Texas, and this should alarm every woman, young or old. If elected, I will fight with every tool at my disposal to right this wrong and reinstate Roe v. Wade. If this course correction isn’t made, there is a strong probability that even more rights will be stolen from women.
Our current situation at the Mexican border is a mess. Farmers and ranchers are in desperate need of labor, and my plans are to make it easier for migrants to obtain daily work visas. It is true that at some point we have to get control of the number of immigrants coming in to stay. Border security has become a political football being tossed around between the two parties, and believe it or not, it’s not an impossible task to sit down together and come up with common-sense laws to rectify this problem as well as appease the demand for hired labor.
Again, most problems can be fixed, or at least chipped away at, but the solutions to these problems require strong leaders. Leaders with no ax to grind. Leaders that don’t spend their time spewing hate and conspiracy theories. As a nation we are at a precipice. We can choose leaders who languish in defeat and whine about the problems, or we can choose leaders who feel inspired to make a positive difference and institute bold and innovative ideas.
I feel I am the latter. I hope I can count on your vote.
KATHLEEN BROWN is seeking election to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 13, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. Her opponent is Republican Ronny Jackson.