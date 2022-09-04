This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Sending busloads of recently arrived immigrants from the Texas border to New York, Washington and now Chicago is indeed a political stunt, but it is working.
We don’t mean it is solving our immigration crisis. But it is bringing much-needed attention to the flow of immigrants across the border and the struggle border states have managing the influx. In a demonstration that common ground is possible, the city of El Paso is joining the efforts and coordinating with the state government. Cities all over the country can and should help in this endeavor.
Back in April, when Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan, he said that Texas was “overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants.” His purpose was to send migrants “to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to address their needs more immediately.”
Since then, more than 9,200 immigrants have been bused out of Texas at the cost of $12 million. The ploy was called “horrific” and “inhumane” by New York Mayor Eric Adams.
Adams announced shelter and other services for asylum-seekers last month, showing that the impact of unauthorized immigration is real and if this were not a highly politicized topic, cooperation between state and local governments could be a path forward.
While Abbott wants to put unauthorized immigrants in Biden’s front yard or in the hands of Democratic mayors, the immigrants he is busing have already been processed at the border by federal authorities. Some of them have credible asylum cases, and many have networks of relatives and maybe a job waiting for them. Others still need help.
By the time they arrive in these large cities, the need for humanitarian help is reduced. The trips are voluntary and, after enduring threats, violence, hunger and extortion, a free trip to New York with air conditioning and FEMA food packages is more than welcomed, as our reporting revealed last April. So Abbott’s actions, in this case, are accidentally humanitarian.
Currently, most of the unauthorized immigrants allowed to enter the country are coming from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, three countries under authoritarian rule. Those coming from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala continue to be expelled under Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic policy that should be revoked.
No one doubts Abbott wants to score political points on an issue that plays very well with his electorate, but immigration continues to be an intractable topic for both political parties, despite numerous studies that show that it could be one of the keys to solving our labor shortage, a contributor to inflation.
The reality is that most large cities can handle the arrival of 9,200 immigrants, and more cities can join if this were a more coordinated national effort.