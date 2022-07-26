The next British prime minister won’t be a white man. The final runoff is between Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor of the exchequer prompted Boris Johnson’s downfall, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary. Sunak’s parents were born into the British diaspora of East African Indians; Truss’ were left-wing teachers.

Of the 11 candidates who put themselves forward for the top slot, six were not white. For context, this is in a country where white people are around 86% of the population.

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!