At this time of year when we look forward to gathering with friends and family for another joyful Christmas celebration, I’m struck again by the disparity between our modern holidays with all the trimmings, compared with the poverty and turmoil of the time of Christ’s birth.
As founder of a global nonprofit serving disadvantaged children in Israel, I’ve just returned from the Holy Land, where today’s literal and political skirmishes are quite reminiscent of the time when Jerusalem was under Roman occupation. Peace and goodwill are often in short supply, just as they were over 2,000 years ago.
I’m also reminded that God’s message of the birth of the child was first announced by the angels to society’s outcasts — the shepherds tending their flocks in the countryside. Where our nonprofit serves is also located outside of the city proper, and we are similarly called to share the love of God with those whom society ignores and casts aside.
It is the children with disabilities, living in poverty, to whom we are ministering in the Holy Land, truly bringing peace and goodwill to families struggling to provide the basic needs for their children, much less expensive therapies and education for those with special needs. It’s a far cry from my upbringing as a physician’s son in a well-to-do North Texas neighborhood, but I appreciate so much how it helps me to better envision that first Christmas, where the baby was born in a stable rather than a modern hospital with the best of care.
The families we serve in Israel are much more like the holy family than any I knew growing up. Many of the mothers feel alone and abandoned as a result of their child born with disabilities. I expect they have a good idea what Mary would have experienced at the time of Jesus’ birth. I am so humbled that we get to share the love of Jesus with these moms so they can know they are seen and cared for, and that their children are accepted as the precious gifts they are.
Forget the polish, the glitz and the glamour; the first Christmas — the real Christmas — was messy and hard, scary and lonely. And far too many people in the world today still find Christmas to be that way for them. Those of us who celebrate Christmas should recognize that the whole point of it all is so that no people should ever have to feel like they are forgotten or overlooked — they should be able to know they are loved and that caring people want to help with their physical needs.
I am so humbled that in a way, we at LiveBeyond get to play the role of the angels at Christmas every day — bringing good news of great joy to people who often feel overlooked and unworthy. I pray that all believers would join me in seeking out those who identify with the lowly born infant and his unwed, refugee parents, and show them the true meaning of Christmas: There is a God who loves them so much that he became a baby to show them, and he expects his followers to serve as his hands and feet in sharing that love tangibly.
DAVID VANDERPOOL is co-founder and CEO of LiveBeyond, a faith-based humanitarian organization bringing general medical care, mother and child healthcare, nutrition, clean water, education, and community development to people worldwide. A Denton resident, he serves impoverished families of children with disabilities in both Israel and Haiti through nutrition, education and therapy programs. See more at www.livebeyond.org.