At this time of year when we look forward to gathering with friends and family for another joyful Christmas celebration, I’m struck again by the disparity between our modern holidays with all the trimmings, compared with the poverty and turmoil of the time of Christ’s birth.

As founder of a global nonprofit serving disadvantaged children in Israel, I’ve just returned from the Holy Land, where today’s literal and political skirmishes are quite reminiscent of the time when Jerusalem was under Roman occupation. Peace and goodwill are often in short supply, just as they were over 2,000 years ago.

DAVID VANDERPOOL is co-founder and CEO of LiveBeyond, a faith-based humanitarian organization bringing general medical care, mother and child healthcare, nutrition, clean water, education, and community development to people worldwide. A Denton resident, he serves impoverished families of children with disabilities in both Israel and Haiti through nutrition, education and therapy programs. See more at www.livebeyond.org.

