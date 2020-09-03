Recognizing that people across Denton County have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Denton County employees have been busy behind the scenes, working to provide services that help keep people in their homes, assist economic recovery through business grants, help keep our police, fire and EMTs safe with personal protection equipment, providing free testing for COVID-19 and much more.
Since the pandemic began in March, Denton County has been busy:
Shoring up our local economy with $35.1 million in 1,385 small-business grants.
Supporting our local nonprofits with more than $2.5 million in grants to 43 nonprofits, which includes an estimated $1.4 million for food, food trucks to feed the homeless and refrigeration to preserve food and for transport.
Launching a fresh produce initiative at an estimated $2 million to ensure our hungry have plentiful fruits and vegetables. We delivered 785 boxes in the first week.
Providing 36 of our communities with an estimated $40 million to help pay for their COVID-19-related expenses.
Spending just over $2 million on keeping people in their homes through an eviction prevention program.
Providing more than 419,300 masks, 628,300 gloves, 1,780 gowns, 5,535 hand sanitizers, 594 face shields and 30 goggles to first responders in communities across the county, long-term care facilities and our local nonprofits providing services to our residents.
Denton County Public Health has offered thousands of free COVID-19 tests, not once but twice weekly for several months at locations around Denton County to ensure residents have access to the accurate PCR nasal swab tests.
Our health department has worked countless hours since this pandemic began reviewing and reaching out to each positive case as well as investigating each COVID-19-related death to ensure accuracy in our reporting to you — the public.
At the same time, our budget department worked late nights and weekends helping us look for ways to trim our budget so that we can offer you a smaller budget than last fiscal year and lower the tax rate at a time when we know many of you are looking for every opportunity to save money.
We have increased our services to you during a time of need while also looking at ways to cut costs. That is what your Denton County commissioners should do and will continue to do.
County launches project to feed local residents with produce from local, regional growers
Denton County food pantries have been receiving fresh fruits and vegetables as part of a new project launched in August by the Denton County Commissioners Court.
The project, “Feeding Denton County,” involves a local grower working with other farms in the area to provide a variety of produce carefully packed in 25-pound boxes and delivered directly to local food pantries. In the first two weeks, we provided more than 2,100 boxes to help feed our residents.
As part of the agreement with the county, Denton Creek Farm Inc. can provide up to 3,000 boxes each week through Dec. 30. This project also supports our local farm and helps keep people who work on them employed. Call 940-349-4672 for more information.
Thank you for community support on project
We recently approved a professional services agreement with Halff Associates for engineering services for the Shady Shores Road project from Swisher Road to West Shady Shores Road.
I want to thank both the town of Shady Shores and the city of Lake Dallas for their support in helping to get this road project started. Shady Shores Road has flooded a number of times in recent years, cutting off access to residents who live along that route or use it as a thoroughfare.