As a former council member and mayor of the city of Lewisville, I came to know quite a few of our police officers and firefighters as we responded to various emergencies and events.
Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle was working his way up the department’s career ladder at the time, and I recognized him as a fellow lifelong Lewisville resident who had watched this community grow for decades.
His dedication to both the city and the fire department were evident in his 42 years on the staff as he worked to protect his fellow residents.
It was with great sadness that I learned of his passing after a lengthy battle with cancer.
As Denton County Judge Andy Eads and I sat in the funeral services and later watched the procession, I could feel the loss felt by the many fellow firefighters, residents, friends and family surrounding us.
It is never easy to lose someone we love or a friend whom we cherish, but it can be especially challenging when we know they should be in the prime of their lives, about to enjoy a retirement of long vacations and precious time spent with family and friends.
We will miss you, Chief Tim Tittle. You leave large footsteps to follow. To the family, thank you for sharing Tim with us. We love you and pray that God will continue to comfort you.
Thank you to the many municipalities who sent not only their fire equipment but many of their employees who manned Lewisville’s fire stations so the employees could attend the funeral service, and then participated in one of the most beautiful processions that I have ever seen.
Learn about census on county website
With the census now underway, Denton County is working with our communities as well as the state and U.S. Census Bureau to get information out to you.
At https://dentoncounty.gov/Pages/Census-2020, you will find answers to questions you may have about the process, the timeline for when to expect the questionnaire and links to other sources of information.
At Denton County, we want to make sure everyone is counted. It is important for everyone to be part of the process. The 2020 census will provide information that will be vital to ensuring we can provide services to you over the next decade.
An estimated $675 billion in federal money is being distributed to states, counties and communities annually based on population and households. For each 1% of individuals not counted, the state could lose an estimated $300 million every year in federal funding. For Denton County, that same undercounted 1% equates to $10.2 million in federal funding losses per year, or an estimated $102 million for the next decade.
Those federal funds provide resources for our communities, county and state to help all of us with everything from housing and education to our ever-expanding transportation needs as well as disaster relief, health care and more.
National Census Day is April 1, when every home will have received an invitation to participate. So remember, everybody counts!