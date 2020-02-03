Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Snow or sleet may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.