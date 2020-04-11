Our world had been upended. People slipped through the streets of Jerusalem keeping their distance, carefully avoiding to draw attention. For over 60 years, the Roman army had occupied our beautiful homeland.
My carpentry shop provided an escape from the bizarreness that had overtaken our cities. Household furniture was my specialty. But that changed when our Roman overlords, in a heavy-handed response to the spreading insurgency, ramped up their use of crucifixion of their enemies — their sadistic method of torture.
For the past several years, I was the official provider of the timbers, wooden spikes, and braces used in their crucifixions. The Centurion overseeing the region had provided drawings with specifications that I used in preparing each component.
Now an uneasiness kept gnawing inside my stomach. It was nearing Passover, our annual celebration of the deliverance of our ancestors from enslavement in Egypt. As then, our world had been turned upside down. Death’s invisible hand hovered just outside our homes, quietly striking indiscriminately.
Three years earlier, I ventured out to the Jordan River where I saw an ill-kept fellow named Jesus preaching about the coming kingdom. His message was intoxicating, providing hope for us, weary from the stress created by the occupation. Once again, a plague had filled us with fear.
As Jesus traveled among the villages and towns, I heard about those he healed with diseases, and how he used parables to teach about the coming kingdom. Everywhere he went he drew large crowds, and on occasion even fed them.
But now he was in Jerusalem where opinions were deeply divided on whether he was, in fact, the Messiah foretold by many of our prophets. Our leaders in the temple had contempt for him, in part, I suspect, because of his popularity with society’s marginalized.
Tomorrow evening we would observe Passover, a day in which we recounted God’s faithfulness to our enslaved ancestors by directing the death angel to pass over the homes where a patch of lamb’s blood had been brushed on the door post. The Lord’s Passover was a refreshing reminder that God is faithful even in the midst of a curse on the land.
A Roman soldier had stopped at my shop earlier in the day with an order for additional unfinished timbers, wooden pegs, and anchors for a cross on which the convicted would be impaled.
The upright timbers were left at the crucifixion site for reuse. The order called for only the horizontal pieces, which the condemned would carry through the streets up to Golgotha, the execution site.
I finished the order early that day, leaving the rugged cross beam unfinished. I delivered the materials to the Roman garrison, then rushed back home. An uneasy feeling swept over me.
Was this cross meant for Jesus? Would he be left to bear it alone in humiliation through the city’s streets? Would anyone dare rise to defend him? Would his closest followers rally to his defense? Who else would fall victim to the Roman death squads?
I heard there was a trial late at night, that the Roman governor of the region, Pontius Pilate, acquiesced to the mob’s demands that he be crucified, and that Pilate followed the custom by releasing one prisoner, a renowned thief named Barabbas rather than Jesus.
I watched as they led Jesus out of the city, the crossbeam now carried by an out-of-town visitor from North Africa. It should have been me carrying it. I was the one who had hewn out the beam that would end the life of an innocent, yea perfect, man.
Later, I watched in silence as they brought down his limp body and carried it to a newly cut tomb. His mother and a few other friends huddled nearby weeping at the sight.
It had been several weeks since Jesus’ crucifixion. I happened upon a small gathering of his closest followers in Jerusalem. One of them, I believe his name was Thomas, had a week earlier proclaimed that he would not believe that Jesus was the risen Son of God unless he could touch the nail prints that had been made by my spikes or touch his side pierced by a Roman spear.
At that moment, Jesus walked into the room although the doors were locked. He invited Thomas to touch his side and his hands. I, along with Thomas, saw with my own eyes that he was, indeed, the risen Lord, victorious over death. And he still is the Great Physician who heals our broken world.