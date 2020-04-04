I am writing to let you know about a big change we are making that will alter the way you get your news: Beginning May 4, the Denton Record-Chronicle will be available in print only twice a week, on Wednesday and in the weekend edition on Saturday.
You’ve probably seen stories like this from around the nation — and it’s true that we are similar in some ways to other newspapers that have reduced the number of editions they print each week.
But here’s where I believe we are different: We don’t see this as a cutback. We see this as a rebirth.
We’ve been planning this move for a year, building a digitally focused business strategy that’s designed to keep Denton County residents informed well into the next generation and beyond. And since the COVID-19 crisis has come along, the trends we’ve seen have only confirmed for us that we’re headed in the right direction.
Think about the way we’ve all adopted technological solutions so quickly to help us communicate and stay connected while we’re sheltering in place. Think about the renewed focus on our families, our neighbors and our community that has followed.
In the month of March alone, almost 1 million people read our coverage online at DentonRC.com, and new subscriptions for digital access outpaced print by a rate of 17 to 1.
Clearly, the time has arrived for community newspapers to evolve.
By significantly reducing what we spend on newsprint and on daily delivery, we are able to reinvest in our business so that we can offer even more of the valuable service that sets us apart: meaningful, credible, uniquely local journalism for the people of Denton County.
We’ll be able to deliver that news to you more directly, more often, with more impact than ever before.
Here are some things I want you to know about this change:
You won’t miss out on any of the coverage you currently enjoy. We will continue to publish a daily e-Edition seven days a week that’s built just like the daily paper. In fact, by activating an online account, subscribers will have access to bonus content, including all-day updates to local news stories, videos and late-night sports coverage from local high schools and colleges.
Starting May 4, print subscribers will receive the Wednesday paper and the Weekend Edition (on Saturday) via same-day U.S. mail delivery.
This is not simply a “Band-Aid solution” for tough times. We are focused on helping you get the most from DentonRC.com and our e-Edition, from our phone and tablet app, and from our newsletters and social media channels. The number of employees in our newsroom remains the same, and we are as committed as ever to covering our communities as only we can.
My family has owned and operated the Record-Chronicle for 98 of its 117 years, and I bought it back from A.H. Belo Corp. in 2018 because I know its value to the community.
I also know its potential, and that’s why we are making this change.
If you have questions, please have a look at our FAQ (dentonrc.com/faq). You also can reach us by email at subscribers@dentonrc.com or by phone at 940-566-6888.
Thank you for your support over the years — and thank you for joining us as we build for the future.