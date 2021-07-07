There is no denying a crisis on our southern border exists, unless you’re President Joe Biden and his border czar Vice President Kamala Harris. Only five months into 2021, Border Patrol experienced 929,868 encounters with illegal migrants crossing our southern border. To put this massive number into perspective, there were only 458,088 encounters in all of 2020. This significant increase shows how the Biden administration’s immigration policies are failing. The humanitarian, public health and national security crisis worsens with each day, without any proposed path from the president to address the problem at hand properly.
Last week, I joined my Republican colleagues, former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in McAllen, Texas. If the public saw what we did, they’d be shocked, disturbed and saddened.
As former Texas secretary of state, I recognize that decades of failed policies have contributed to the current state of our southern border, but never has there been such an abdication of duty like we’ve seen from Biden. The lack of resources for law enforcement to do their jobs and an administration that undermines their responsibilities to keep the public safe is truly alarming. It should worry everyone, whether you live in a border state or not, that Biden’s policies have encouraged human trafficking, emboldened the illicit drug trade and ceded ground to cartels and smugglers.
After meeting with Border Patrol agents who experience this crisis every day, it is clear that they lack the necessary tools and manpower to do their job. The overwhelming volume of migrants who are being processed hinders their ability to enforce the law. Rather than pursue realistic solutions, Biden chose to reverse the successful Trump administration policies. Trump was right in ending catch and release, building the wall and enacting the “remain in Mexico” policy, all of which Biden reversed on his first day in office.
Trump’s comments on the border this week reminded all of us that his compassion for our law enforcement professionals and to the communities affected by the surge in illegal crossings did not end when he left the White House. His presence sent a message to all that our border is under attack and that if we don’t act now, we will deal with the consequences for years to come.
Texans want a secure border, the public wants a secure border, and ineffective policies that encourage illegal migration and cede operational control of the border to cartels and human traffickers hurt our communities and most vulnerable citizens. I will continue to work alongside my Republican colleagues to provide the necessary resources to secure the border and empower our law enforcement agents who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.