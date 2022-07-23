The impetus behind Donald Trump’s appointment of three radical right-wing justices, which resulted in overturning Roe v. Wade, was from a religious base that misunderstood and misapplied the Bible.
As opposed to Republican false theologians who assert that life begins at conception, Judeo-Christian teaching is that the human narrative begins earlier in the mind of God, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,” Jeremiah 1:5. King David wrote that God, “… saw my unformed body,” Psalm 139:16. God conceived of Adam before forming him; this concept of appearing in God’s mind before conception is expanded in Ephesians One.
Judeo-Christian teaching is that God created the process of developing living tissue in spermatozoa and eggs, containing the DNA for humans, now flawed because of the Fall of Man. Gestation, using living tissues, is another step in the process, and God likens himself to a potter who frequently doesn’t like the way the pots, zygotes and fetuses, are turning out and destroys them by the millions. It is a godly practice because the living tissue is merely building blocks, not the final result. What defines humans as living beings as opposed to other animals is the addition of a spirit.
“The Lord formed man from the ground and breathed into him the breath of life and he became a living being.” Genesis 2:7. The spirit breathed spirit into man. This does not happen at conception. Many claim the false pagan belief that the soul is part of the body and is present at birth, but the Bible is clear in making a distinction between soul and spirit. “… the word of God … penetrates to dividing soul and spirit …,” Hebrews 4:12. The spirit is non-material, eternal, separate from other living things and communicates with God.
The Bible asserts the viability of the fetus in the third trimester. In Luke 1:39-44, John as a 26- to 27-week-old fetus, leaped in his mother’s womb. In Exodus 21:22-25, two ruffians accidentally strike a woman in her third trimester, who is choosing to have a baby. If she delivers successfully, the ruffians receive a minor punishment; if death, they are severely punished. This is a case of involuntary manslaughter, not abortion; ironically, Jesus rejects Mosaic law in Matthew 5:38-42. Because of the viability of the fetus in the third trimester, the Bible is in agreement with the reasoning of Roe v. Wade.
Religionists persist in confusing a living, breathing baby, perhaps born in the third trimester, with a pea-sized zygote, merely a step in the process. It has no right to life and is frequently canceled out by God, himself.