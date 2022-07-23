The impetus behind Donald Trump’s appointment of three radical right-wing justices, which resulted in overturning Roe v. Wade, was from a religious base that misunderstood and misapplied the Bible.

As opposed to Republican false theologians who assert that life begins at conception, Judeo-Christian teaching is that the human narrative begins earlier in the mind of God, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,” Jeremiah 1:5. King David wrote that God, “… saw my unformed body,” Psalm 139:16. God conceived of Adam before forming him; this concept of appearing in God’s mind before conception is expanded in Ephesians One.

Walter Lindrose is a resident of Denton.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!