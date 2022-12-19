OK, he’s a politician — Doug Ducey, the exiting governor of Arizona, who recently began erecting “hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire” along Arizona’s eastern border with Mexico, including through the Coronado National Forest. Is this not his right: to blather, lie and give his constituents an enemy? And what keeps us safer from that enemy than a wall, especially one topped with razor wire?

No matter the wall doesn’t really keep desperate, fleeing migrants out. It keeps out ocelots and jaguars, bighorn sheep and spotted owls. It keeps out, or rather, imperils the life of the western yellow-billed cuckoo. It endangers the survival of 70-plus plant and animal species. The wall is a monument to racism, according to Daniel Lombroso, director of American Scar, and what it accomplishes is ecocide.

ROBERT KOEHLER is a Chicago-based journalist and nationally syndicated writer.

