Years ago, a friend moved to Mustang, Oklahoma, in the path of “Tornado Alley.” One day, as storm clouds were gathering, my friend was tuned to the TV for warnings. As things became more dire, she readied her safe room with a mattress and supplies. Then she looked out the window and saw many of her neighbors still outside, some doing yard work.
No one seemed worried about the coming storm. They were immune to the danger, assuming they’d know exactly when it’d be time to go inside.
That’s how it feels these days. Some of us feel we’re the only ones aware of impending doom heading our way. We’re looking out our windows at people who’ve become immune to the drama of today’s political climate, and are ignoring the coming storm.
I get it. We’re busy living life, enjoying playlists and streaming channels. With constant entertainment at our fingertips, it’s easy to shelf political news, but the storm on the horizon is coming anyway. Our Democracy is in grave danger of disappearing.
We now know, via The New York Times, there was a plan to seize voting machines in an attempt to overturn the results of our free and fair election. We now know, via several news reports, there were fake electors ready to install the twice-impeached, failed President back into power. We now know the deadly insurrection against our government was led by a political party synonymous with Denton County. Is that really what Denton wants?
We’ve now watched voter rules be put into place that will allow one party to decide who wins elections, no matter how the people vote. We’ve now watched one party sit by mute, as their leader makes illegal claims of what he’ll do if his party regains power. We’re now watching as one party supports efforts to curtail information and spread false soundbites in order to win elections.
Some Dentonites keep supporting this party, from the local level on up. They foster faux panic over non-existent threats that are disrupting the functions of our institutions. They empower discrimination of others by continuing to support people who promote biased actions.
Texas is one of the most challenging states in which to vote. Last in voter participation for years, Texans turned out in record numbers in 2018 and 2020. Then one party decided stringent voter rules were necessary (even though Pew Research has found 94% of Americans believe 2020 was a fair election).
We have primaries (for which Texas has deemed it too late to register, if you haven’t already), as well as local city elections coming up. (April 7 is the deadline to register for the May 7 election).
Find out what’s happening and then go cast your vote. We should all double-check that our names haven’t been purged from the voter roles and we are registered and ready to vote.
You’re either for illegal insurrection or you’re not. You either support illegal seizure of voting machines or you don’t. You either support the party that supports those things or you don’t.