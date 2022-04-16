April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Denton County is on high alert as the news of a horrific abuse case circulated as the month began. Our community is reeling from this tragedy. It will be worse as the details come out because the truth of these cases is always beyond imagination. And yet what adults cannot even imagine, Phoenix Ho, a 7-year-old boy, was living as a reality.
We will want to point to professionals and wonder where they were and what they could have seen. It’s OK to examine everything. We have a duty to ask those questions. But as CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, serving Denton, Wise and Jack counties, I’m here to tell you it’s not something that was missed or can’t happen here. It is evil, and it is being hidden. On purpose.
One in 10 kids will be sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday. But only 1 in 10 of those will report it. Our agency has responded to every reported child crime in the county for 25 years. In 2020, we served 2,404 children. Last year, that skyrocketed to 3,232. Nearly 1,000 more children came in – in a single year.
While this stretches our resources and demands so much more from the professionals in the field, it’s actually a miracle every time a child walks in the door. It takes not just one act of courage – but rather TWO. The first courageous person is the child. They have to tell a trusted adult a secret that could get them killed – or so they are told by the perpetrator; and that trusted adult has to have the courage to report to authorities. That is a feat that most children will never accomplish – 9 out of 10 will never tell. They will live with dread and shame and true terror. Because they think it will save their life.
And there are surprisingly few courageous trusted adults. You can see evidence of that in every institutional scandal where adults tried to sweep the abuse under the rug – scandals in gymnastics, in scouting, in faith communities and at universities. The list of adults who fail to protect children is long.
And unfortunately at the Advocacy Center, we see it every day in the people who fail to report, who choose to protect the adults instead of the children. Sometimes families decide not to report because they’re afraid of authorities and hope this can be dealt with within their own walls. It cannot. This abuse is evil. Its aim is to break a child. And it does just that. But along the way, it breaks a community, too.
On behalf of those children who are desperately searching for the adults to model courage so that they can tell, I ask you to join with us this April as we raise awareness of Child Abuse and seek together to prevent it. Prevention education is protection. Talk to your child about Welcome and Unwelcome touches. Talk to them about the safe adults in their lives who they can tell if someone touches them inappropriately. The next most important thing you can do is believe them. And finally, you simply must report it.
Every adult in Texas is a mandated reporter. Call the CPS hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or call your local law enforcement.
It is the honor of my life to work with the 75 staff members of the Advocacy Center, the nearly 200 professional child abuse responders from our 61 different law enforcement and other partner agencies in our North Texas service area, our Board of Directors and volunteer support team that are second to none and the thousands of courageous children who walk into our doors every year. It is hard, sad work. But it is incredibly important.