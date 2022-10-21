A few years ago, we had a woman resign from the Denton LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) in a very public way. She wrote an open letter to the entire membership telling us she was leaving. (She no longer lives in our city.)
She wrote she could not support an organization that forced its members to pray to a God she did not believe in.
You see, at LULAC, we start all our meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance, then our chaplain leads us in prayer. Then comes the reading of the minutes and all that routine stuff that organizations do.
She told us in her strongly worded letter that she was an atheist. It offended her that she had to listen to someone ask for guidance from God. And she said it offended her so much that she could not attend our meetings, and she could not give money to such an organization.
We at LULAC didn’t know what to say. We just sort of raised our eyebrows, then had some coffee and pan de dulce.
But that wasn’t the end of it. A year later, she came back! She joined LULAC again. And was very public about it yet again.
You see, she was a Hispanic running for public office. And she wanted to proclaim that she was an active member of LULAC. So she joined an organization that offended her because she thought it would help her win.
Can you believe that politicians would do that? Gasp! Maybe we have a problem with people who run for office. Sometimes they join various organizations in name only. This, in turn, creates problems for some organizations. For example, at LULAC our bylaws say we have to have a quorum in order to officially meet. And if we have a bunch of people who are members but never come to the meetings, it is very hard to have a quorum. Go figure!
But LULAC is not the only organization politicians want to include in their resume. A few years ago, a man running for our City Council claimed in his list of memberships the name of a local Baptist church. The pastor told me the man had never been in his church.
Is nothing sacred?
So with the October early voting and the November elections upon us, and with so many claiming this is the most important election in our country’s history, we need to be alert.
Remember, some candidates claim membership in organizations like LULAC and NAACP or even a church — at election time. They do this because it makes them look supportive of these groups, and it makes them better candidates. It would — if they really were active members, but we need to be certain.
How? Well, you could attend one of the organization’s meetings and look for your candidate. All these meetings are open to the public, and you would be welcome. Or you could go to church to find out if your candidate attends. I cannot speak for the local Baptist churches, but I believe they would welcome you with open arms.
We have to be savvy voters these days. When I was in grade school, I remember fairy tales used to start “Once upon a time …” Not any more. These days, fairy tales start “If I am elected …”
RAMIRO VALDEZ is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.