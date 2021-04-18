Every child deserves a quality education. I’m seeking reelection to the Denton ISD school board because I have the experience, time and commitment to advocate on behalf of the 31,173 children in DISD and the 5.4 million in the state of Texas.
Understanding state funding is vital in approving a budget that is fiscally responsible and student-driven. Advocacy for school funding is critical this legislative session. As an experienced board member, I already communicate with our state legislators to keep student needs at the forefront.
As president of the DISD school board, I work with our budget personnel and economic advisers. Denton ISD has been able to build facilities to keep pace with its growing population. Since 2000, we have constructed about 25 new facilities. Because of our approach to debt, the district has one of the best bond ratings in the state. Since 2005, we have saved $179,451,614 for our taxpayers. I understand the need for prudent budget decisions and have been a part of those decisions.
I know that budgets should have students at the center of every decision. Besides the need for teachers, supplies and facilities, other items are also important, especially with the current pandemic. Teachers are professionals who know how to evaluate student learning better than mandated state testing. I believe state testing should be suspended. Our budget was challenged this past year to provide technology devices for online learning. We met that challenge by securing 9,942 devices for our students at a cost of about $49 each.
Denton ISD has many programs to address the social-emotional health needs of our students and staff. However, more than ever, more funding should be allocated for mental health. I know the history of decisions made, understand the broad needs of our district and work to be sure those needs are met.
Being a trustee takes more than a desire to serve. I attend conferences to learn more about the roles of a board member. I address lawmakers. I listen to students, teachers, staff and community members. For example, parents told me that PTAs were expected to replace playground equipment at elementary schools; I brought this to the board and now the district replaces such equipment on a rotating basis. I actively seek input from others and work for solutions.
We have lived in Denton for 45 years, and my husband is a retired Denton police officer. Our three children came through the Denton school system, and I was a teacher for 28 years. I have the perspective of a parent, teacher, community member and informed board member.
Please look at my website http://www.barbarakburns.com/, Facebook page at barbarakburns and Twitter @barkarakburns to learn more about me.
I have the desire, experience, knowledge, time and leadership skills to listen and to act on behalf of our students as I seek reelection for the Denton ISD School Board, Place 1.