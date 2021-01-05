“It is a damn poor mind indeed which can only think of one way to spell a word.’’
This quote has often been attributed to Andrew Jackson, but others including Mark Twain have also been credited. No matter who said it, I have found comfort in it for years. You see, I am a really bad speller. Along with others who share my dilemma, we are sometimes considered dumb because we struggle with spelling.
Being a bad speller is a considerable problem for me, especially when I worked as an eighth grade English teacher. It required planning and note cards so that when I needed to write on the chalkboard (yes — chalk) I could do so without exposing my issue.
My spelling is so bad that I often have problems using the dictionary to find the correct spelling. That activity requires the ability to at least get close to the correct spelling.
Writing on a digital device has been helpful because text programs often guess correctly at the word I am after. Often, but not always. Sometimes I have to try two or three different letter combinations before the software algorithm (guess how many times I tried spelling algorithm) figures out what I am after.
You folks who are good spellers are rolling your eyes if you haven’t already stopped reading this because you have decided someone who can’t spell should not be writing and certainly should not be read by others.
Back when I used to write checks to pay for groceries, I had put a cheat sheet in the checkbook because I could not then, and still cannot be sure if forty has the letter U. I mean, look at the similar words that include U. There is four, fourteen and fourth. Who decided that forty does not need the U and why? But add U to forty, and you are so dumb that the checker at the grocery store is not sure she should even take the check and let you leave with the food.
My wife is a good speller. She loves crossword puzzles and word scramble puzzles. She can’t understand how an otherwise semi-intelligent person can’t spell. When I get stumped on a word, and the Microsoft Word software can’t guess what word I’m after, I sometimes ask her for help.
For most of our 46 years of marriage, she would very clearly repeat the word syllable by syllable and then smile. But I didn’t ask her how to say the word. Saying a word and spelling a word are not the same thing.
Supposedly, there is logic to spelling words in English, and there are little rhymes that can help. Most of us have heard, “I before E except after C.” Of course, there are exceptions. Like when your weird foreign neighbor, Keith, receives eight counterfeit beige sleighs from feisty caffeinated weightlifters.
I understand the need for standardized spelling. It certainly can help reduce confusion and improve understanding. This can be especially true regarding homophones, words that sound the same but have different spellings and different meanings. Their, there and they’re all sound the same but don’t mean the same thing. Different spellings for different meanings can be helpful. (Interestingly — my typing program has underlined their in the sentence above, suggesting instead there, so I’ve spent several minutes in my dictionary checking to see if I should have written thier since, you know, “I before E, except after C.”)
Back in 1970 in Mrs. Catherine Shuford’s senior English class, we studied Mr. Chaucer’s most famous work. I loved her class, and I loved hearing her read Chaucer aloud in Old English. Over time most of us were able to adjust to the language and understand the story. Mrs. Shuford could barely contain herself when she read the sections that were, in those days, considered bawdy or even salacious. So she must have thought I was doing likewise when I titled my paper “Canterbury Tails.” She circled “tails” and wrote in big red letters, “Dalton!” It took me a while to even figure out my mistake, but I never admitted it. Then, as now, I’d rather be known as a wise guy than dumb.