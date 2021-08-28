John Wesley founded the denomination known as Methodism. I grew up in the Methodist Church as did my children. I was gratified to see one of Wesley’s quotes printed out and affixed to the dashboard of the car driven by my oldest daughter. The quote says,
“Do all the good you can,
By all the means you can,
In all the ways you can,
In all the places you can,
At all the times you can,
To all the people you can,
As long as ever you can.”
Yes, it seems like a very high bar. But Wesley also suggested three rules that are more doable. Rule number one is “Do no harm.” It may seem like a lower standard, but just think how much better our town, state, nation and world would be if everyone tried to do no harm.
I heard a very sad story on a morning news program on Friday, Aug. 27. They noted that on the 26th, there were 102 people waiting for ICU beds in Texas. People needing heart surgery, cancer surgery, all kinds of medical assistance can’t get it because our hospitals are full of patients with COVID-19.
From 93% to 98% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Getting vaccinated provides protection for the person who gets the shot. It also provides protection for others. By getting vaccinated, you can avoid harming others.
Wearing a mask provides protection for the person wearing it and for the people close by. By wearing a mask, you can avoid harming others.
Sure, it is a free country, and you are free to not wear a mask and not get the vaccination. But if that is your choice, then please stay home and do no harm to your neighbors. At least do that.
That news report was about an Army veteran named Daniel Wilkinson from Bellville, who died because he had a gallstone that caused pancreatitis. He was only an hour and a half from Houston and one of the largest most comprehensive medical complexes in the world. But he was not admitted to the hospital because there were no ICU beds available in Houston, or Austin, or other nearby hospitals. His doctor did find a bed in Missouri, but that would take too long.
Mr. Wilkinson would most likely have survived had he been able to receive medical treatment. But he died because the hospital was full – mostly due to unvaccinated people who contracted COVID-19.
Wearing a mask would not have kept Mr. Wilkinson from getting that gallstone. Getting vaccinated would not have prevented Mr. Wilkinson’s gallstone from causing pancreatitis. He didn’t do anything wrong, but he died because unvaccinated and unmasked people got COVID-19 and filled the hospitals. He died because there was no room for Mr. Wilkinson.
So please wear a mask and get vaccinated. If you refuse, then please, please, please stay home. Do your part to stay well and not spread the killer virus.
Do no harm. It’s the least you can do.