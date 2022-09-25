Corbin Fanning

Corbin Fanning is a college freshman at Texas A&M University.

Then-University of North Texas football coach Dan McCarney addressed the media eight years ago this week about a disease that few knew about — Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He hoped to draw attention to this illness with a passion and commitment that was soon to become the norm for thousands of college football coaches and their staff.

McCarney began, “For those of you [who] don’t know what Duchenne muscular dystrophy is, it is an incurable disease right now, and we got to try [to] find a cure for it. And I’ve got a young man over in Argyle, Texas, which is pretty cool, right in our backyard; his name’s Corbin Fanning. … He’s 10 years old, and he’ll be at our practice tomorrow.”

