This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
We hoped that Texas Democrats’ drubbing in statewide races on Nov. 8 would push them to look in the mirror and reflect on why their message didn’t land with voters. So we were glad to see the stirrings of introspection in an internal post-election party memo that was obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Bullet point No. 5 includes this passage: “Here’s a tough truth we as Democrats must realize on border security: it’s a hugely important issue to our state.”
That voters in a border state think of the border as a top issue, particularly in a year when migrant crossings reached the record-breaking number of 2.4 million, should have been readily apparent to Democrats since the beginning. Still, better late than never. Texas needs both Republicans and Democrats to agree there is a problem before we can even begin to work toward meaningful solutions.
In the memo, Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Jamarr Brown noted that Democrats across the country tried to pretend the border was not an issue even as Republicans made it a leading issue.
That observation is consistent with what we experienced in the run-up to the general election, when we interviewed Republican and Democratic candidates in dozens of races in Texas. Unlike the GOP candidates, who largely listed the border as a top-3 priority, most Democrats running for state office downplayed the influx of migrants, addressing the topic only when we asked about it.
Their comments were generally attacks against Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. One candidate for the state Legislature even went so far as to recommend that Texas defy federal immigration law by issuing its own work permits to migrants.
In the party memo, Brown accuses Republicans of playing on racist fears about immigration. He pointed out that immigrants are statistically less likely than native-born U.S. citizens to commit violent crimes. He highlighted that border cities are among the safest in the country.
It’s a mistake, however, to dismiss any concern about border crossings as Republican fearmongering and to characterize any attempt to enforce border security as inhumane. There is a reason Democrats are finally acknowledging that their silence on the border is politically damaging. Democratic-led border cities such as El Paso have struggled, overwhelmed by the thousands of migrants seeking shelter on the U.S. side of the border. Even El Paso echoed Abbott’s actions and sent migrants on charter buses to other cities earlier this year.
Some border residents report smugglers crashing through their properties or speeding down roads to flee authorities. They share accounts of finding dead or injured migrants on their ranchland. These are real problems, not Republican inventions.
Democrats are right to point out in their memo that they must be proactive about addressing border security and immigration, with an eye toward “real, bipartisan, popular fixes to our immigration system at the federal level.”
Reforming federal immigration law to speed up application processing and offer more legal pathways to the U.S. is a tall order, but one that should be a priority to both parties. Democrats are more likely to enlist Republican cooperation if they can concede that our country should protect its border and that it can do so while treating migrants with the decency and compassion that we expect from our great nation.