This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Americans who watched the first installment of the congressional Jan. 6 Committee heard the start of a compelling argument for why the nation can’t move forward without first coming to a reckoning about what happened that day.
There are many audiences for this series of prime-time broadcasts: the Department of Justice; persuadable, open-minded Americans; and the greatest judge of them all, the weight of the historical record for future generations. Regardless of whether the DOJ decides to pursue criminal charges in connection with the events, this select committee is doing its legislative duty to connect the dots and present its evidence and findings to the American people.
It is a moment for Republicans to set aside partisanship and stop offering empty excuses to minimize the seriousness of the violent insurrection attempt. After seeing even more video evidence of the carnage and chaos of that day and hearing Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards describe bloody scenes that brought images of war to her mind, it remains clear to us that the assault on the Capitol was not a tourist trip, as some GOP lawmakers have said, or just a moment of high passions that got out of hand.
Instead, the committee submits that additional evidence will be presented to show that the violent assault was an insidious plot that united blind followers with determined schemers, some within former President Donald Trump’s inner circle, to overthrow the peaceful transition of presidential power after a lawful election.
This high-profile, public review could outline a sequence of events using videos and testimonies from those in positions to know that might rip through the veil of plausible deniability and excuse-making.
House Committee chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, assert that the seeds of the Capitol attack were planted weeks and months earlier, when Trump and political allies put into motion the “Great Lie” that the election was stolen, pushed other disingenuous claims and actions, and ultimately incited loyal supporters to storm the Capitol.
Whether all of this meets the tougher “beyond a reasonable doubt” legal standard that DOJ needs to prove criminal cases, it is an important first draft of history. In subsequent hearings, the roles of former Attorney General William Barr, former Vice President Mike Pence, the militant Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and Trump himself will be more deeply examined. Through testimonies of aides and members of Trump’s inner circle, Americans could gain behind-the-scenes insight into their state of mind, levels of complicity and in some cases, efforts to dissuade the then-president from stoking the flames of sedition.
Our nation has repeatedly resisted dangerous forces that could tear us apart and has, despite imperfections, embraced the principles of responsible governance. Americans need to tune in to these hearings, recommit to peaceful resolutions of political disputes, reaffirm the peaceful transfer of power and the legitimacy of constitutional norms and institutions.