“Herein lies the deadly peril of republics: The very institutions that they so painstakingly maintain to maximize the liberty of their citizens and the stability of their body politic are susceptible to perversion into the most efficient and sustainable instruments of tyranny.”
— author Charles Scaliger
Many Republicans who have voted against sending aid to Ukraine to defend their democracy are the same ones who recently voted against a bill to create an Office of Food Security at the Department of Veterans Affairs, which “aims to establish a department to assist veterans facing food insecurity and lack of nutrition, such as providing them with information about food stamps and other programs.”
Similarly, these MAGA Republicans, many who adhere to ludicrous QAnon conspiracies, voted against sane gun control measures following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde and supported the decision by their male-dominated state legislatures to end a woman’s right to an abortion of an unplanned, unwanted pregnancy, especially in cases of rape or incest. Let’s not forget either how these GOP-controlled state legislatures have made it much more difficult to vote for those who tend not to vote for their party, through gerrymandering and restrictive voting measures on mail-in ballots and fewer voting places.
They have called the Jan. 6 insurrectionists patriots while remaining essentially silent on the death of several Capital police and the physical abuse of hundreds of others who defended the Capitol. Many of these “patriots,” whom Samuel Johnson referred to as scoundrels, were willing to hang Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence without due process of the law and actually came armed as a lawless crowd of vigilantes.
It’s bad enough that these extremist officials in Congress threaten our institutions and traditions that established the rule of law. However, considering how they have opposed and curtailed many of our basic freedoms and created restrictive measures to pass bills in Congress, their aim now, if they regain control off Congress, is to “sunset” all federal legislation in five years, claiming, as GOP Sen. Rick Scott does “that if a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”
This scheme threatens to eliminate our vital Social Security, Medicare and veterans programs. It’s simply just another typical sleight-of-hand tactic of the GOP that “would leave the fate of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security to the whims of a Congress that rarely passes anything so expansive.” They simply cannot be trusted to have anyone’s best interest at heart other than their wealthy, corporate donors and Christian nationalist groups.
Gov. Greg Abbott and his counterpart in Florida, Ron DeSantis, profess to be Christians whose Gospels teach us the humane virtues of treating others as we would treat ourselves, recently showed us how that only applies under their rigid guidelines for what qualifies as being human. Their callous disregard for how vulnerable people are robbed of their dignity, be they an immigrant fleeing for their lives from harsh, repressive governments or those where gang violence prevents any chance of living a productive and secure life, to those whose gender identity doesn’t meet one’s strict religious codes, is all too common of the extremists within the GOP.
Numerous polls show that most Americans don’t side with these kinds of extreme views. A May 2021 Quinnipiac poll showed that most Americans think the GOP is working against democracy.
Yet the real test to how we choose to display ourselves as the “shining city on a hill” for the rest of world, resides in our will to make our voices heard with our votes in the coming elections. 2022 and 2024 will be a turning point for this nation, where we will either sustain our founding principles or, as many before us have, fall victim to the demagoguery of autocrats.
In her insightful book Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism, Anne Applebaum shared her view on how “authoritarianism appeals, simply, to people who cannot tolerate complexity. There is nothing intrinsically ‘left wing’ or ‘right wing’ about this instinct at all. It is allergic to fierce debates. Whether those who have it ultimately derive their politics from Marxism or nationalism is irrelevant. It is a frame of mind.” A frame of mind that is anathema to democratic-republics.