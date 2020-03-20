During my 12 years as the Denton County commissioner for Precinct 4 and now as Denton County judge, I have taken a strong interest in transparency and open government.
Not only do I believe in the need to be transparent about the actions our government takes from a professional standpoint, but I also believe it is important to demonstrate a willingness to respond personally to people — not only on what actions government takes but also why we take those actions.
Yes, the key component to government is releasing documents for public consumption to ensure transparency. However, I also believe in taking the time to explain to our Denton County residents so that they understand who, what, how and, especially, the why of our decisions.
All it takes is a few minutes to go the extra mile when talking to residents, businesses, our fellow governmental entities and our news media — to name a few — so that they get the full story and walk away with complete knowledge of how government works.
In my personal experience, when people understand the “why” behind an action, they are appreciative of the thought process behind each action taken. That not only helps them, but it also helps us to maintain that level of discourse with our residents.
At the heart of transparency and open government is people — those who make the decisions and those affected by them.
It is precisely the reason I support it wholeheartedly.
Our role is to serve the public — period. Our decisions are, and should be, based on the fundamental principle of how we can best fulfill that role to maintain public trust.