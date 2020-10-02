The 2020 Census is drawing to a close. Every resident in Denton County needs to be counted by Oct. 5.
Responding to the 2020 Census is a vital part of creating the landscape of our uniquely positioned and growing county. During a census year, counting each individual is ultimately vital for the health and growth of our future, especially for the next 10 years.
Should we undercount our residents by as little as 1%, the effect in terms of federal dollars will be drastic shortfalls in revenue for our roads, schools and our healthcare system. A 1% undercount could cost our county $10.2 million per year in federal funding. This would equal $102 million over the next 10 years.
We need everyone to participate in the census so Denton County will not have to experience a reduction in these much-needed funds. Currently, we stand at 98.5% response rate for our county as a whole.
Our state is in growth mode, adding more people to its population roster at a higher rate in recent years than any other state in the U.S. Businesses continue to flock to Texas and the state has seen a number of national headquarters relocate to the region. Denton County continues to be the epicenter of growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. This in turn brings new residents in need of homes, schools for their children and, of course, adequate transportation infrastructure to travel to and from their homes and work.
With the current and projected rates in our area indicating a continued fast growth pace, a reduction in federal dollars could create a situation that affects everyone. It is not too late to be counted. All you need to do is visit https://2020census.gov and go from there.
Denton County’s future depends on your actions now to receive the federal dollars that will affect how you live, work and play in the next 10 years.