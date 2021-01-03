An open letter to our congressmen:
I doubt seriously this will be your favorite letter concerning this 2020 nightmarish of a year. I want to remind you, as we enter in to 2021, that you serve at the will of the people, and while I hold your office in high regard, you work for me and those who voted for you.
I am sorely disappointed that we have heard little or nothing from most of our Republican elected officials about the sham of an election that has taken place this year, and the end result will be devastating. I believe the Democratic Party has pulled off one of the greatest “bait-and-switch” schemes in the long history of this country. Joe Biden is the president-elect in name only, and Kamala Harris is the actual ”president-elect.” Everyone who has paid attention to the incessant brow beating of President Donald Trump and the totally boring drone of talking points and softball interviews of Biden knows this. The “Deep State” has won a great victory at the expense of a free America.
When this dynamic duo take office on Jan. 20, America will, as Barack Obama promised, be “fundamentally” changed to become the “United Socialist States of America.”
I believe our country will become a “puppet government” controlled by the master puppeteers of Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates and other billionaires determined to make America a part of the European Union and instating draconian changes in our lives such as socialized medicine, “free education,” free abortions/birth control and so many other “free benefits” all at the cost of those of us who will never use such things (and wouldn’t even if we could) through excessive taxes and excessive government spending, putting America in debt to China and the EU, thereby forcing our submission to them. Nothing is free, and this is going to be paid for by “We the People.”
I believe it’s all going to start with Harris’ desire to control and nullify the Second Amendment, first by taxation and registration, then by outright confiscation. I doubt I need to remind you what happened under such kind and generous leaders as Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot (Saloth Sar, founder of the Khmer Rouge), Hugo Chavez and the list goes on and on. Millions slaughtered, after firearms were confiscated and the people could no longer defend themselves. I am a gun owner and proud of it, but this is not about my ability to own firearms — it is about the beginnings of the wanton destruction of our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
It’s time for you to stand up for us and put it all on the line for the America that has made you who you are today and what millions of others have achieved and enjoyed while living in this Great Nation where we are free to prosper and grow based on our ability and as we see fit for the benefit of our families.
Never in my wildest dreams did I believe Nikita Khrushchev’s words, that one day we would put ourselves under the dictate of a socialist regime, but we have.
The ball is in your court; now what will you do about it? How will you stop the overthrow of America? We are now citizens of this Great Republic, but on Jan. 20, unless we see a great “hail Mary,” we will become “subjects of the USSA.”
I have never written my congressional representatives/senators before because I didn’t think I should frivolously trouble you with my concerns — I could deal with them — but this is a matter of grave national importance in a time of distress, and we need your undivided attention and support for the protection of our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Soviet leader Khrushchev allegedly said: “We cannot expect the Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism until they suddenly awake to find they have communism.”
What are you going to do about it?