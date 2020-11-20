No matter how you voted this month, you must admit it was an unprecedented, totally historical election. Here are just a few of the first-time ever events:
First, we had a candidate for reelection who openly said nobody has ever done a better job as president of the United States (Washington Post Sept. 4, 2018). No president in American history, not Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy or Reagan — no one ever made such a claim. He said he was the best president ever. That is historical.
Secondly, for the first time ever, an impeached president brazenly sought reelection. This has to be a new high in low. President Trump has made Richard Nixon look honorable. When Nixon was threatened with impeachment, he resigned. When President Trump was impeached, he sought reelection.
Third, we have a new standard for deciding elections. President Trump said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us” (New York Daily News, Nov. 5, 2020). So from now on, any candidate who loses an election can claim that it is due to fraud, not because the best candidate won. Candidates can now say, “If I win, it was an honest election; if I lose it was fraudulent.” I wonder, can they also make this claim in the student council elections in our high schools?
Fourth, Joe Biden had more people vote for him in the popular vote than any other candidate in history. Of course, it could be due to our population growth or because of the huge effort across the nation to get people registered to vote. But what it also means is that people really got out and voted. That is terrific!
Fifth, for the first time ever, a loser has refused to admit that he lost. All of us have seen one candidate or another stand before their supporters and say, “I just called (my opponent) and congratulated them on their victory.” Probably the best example of this is Bush the Elder’s concession to Bill Clinton, when he told his supporters that he would work with the incoming president, and so should they. Not only did President-elect Biden not get his congratulatory phone call, but President Trump refuses to concede the election or even say the words, “I lost.”
Sixth, for the first time in history we have allegations of wide-scale election fraud across the entire nation, and there are several lawyers in several courts arguing this. I remember back in the mid-1960s there were some allegations that Lyndon Johnson had dead people vote for him. But this was mostly here in Texas, down in Cotulla and Zavala County: unlike the allegation that it happened in a half-dozen states and in scores of voting polls. This is new.
Seventh, for the first time in history we have a woman vice president of the United States. And incidentally, this means we also have the first-ever “second gentleman.”
Eighth, we now have a half-Indian, half-Black woman in the national office. And she brings along her handsome gentleman of a husband, who happens to be Jewish! Thus, for the first time ever, we have national leaders who are half-Indian and Jewish!
As stated, no matter how you voted, this was a historical election. Can you think of any other unprecedented events that occurred with this election?