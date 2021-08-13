Black lives will not matter. The wall will not matter. Sexual identity will be meaningless. We can declare Trump president for life, and it will not matter. Nothing will matter if we do not put a stop to the coronavirus.
We are at war, and it’s high time we realize it. This clever virus is kicking our collective butts. And we are losing this war because we believe that “freedom” means “I can do what I want.” Well, it doesn’t. In this case, “freedom” means “free to spread disease.”
Some people refuse to get the vaccine because we do not know the long-term effects. That’s true. We don’t. This is because we have not had it long enough. Being fully vaccinated, I may break out with an incurable rash in 10 years. Or get dementia; or lose the vision in my left eye. Yes, the vaccine was not tested enough. But this is all we’ve got, folks. That and the masks.
And some people refuse to wear masks, and our governor wants to please them. But it’s all we’ve got. Refusing to wear a mask is like a police officer refusing to wear a bulletproof vest because it will not stop every kind of bullet there is.
Still other people claim that doctors and medical agencies contradict each other. It’s true. Doctors cannot seem to agree as to what we can do to stop this virus.
That’s because doctors do not know how to stop it. We don’t even know where it came from. We are not sure how it spreads. It has killed over 4 million people in the world, and we have no guarantee we will ever stop it.
We have gotten spoiled to the idea that if you’re sick, you go to the doctor and take medicine and get better. Well, our doctors don’t know how to solve this one, folks. That’s all there is to it.
Now we have school administrators wringing their hands trying to figure out what to do. Parents want their children to wear no masks as a way to proclaim their freedom. Well, folks, freedom is meaningless in the face of this virus. It attacks free people and slaves alike.
This virus has already mutated at least three times. And the vaccine that will stop one strain may not work against another. This virus is intelligent. It knows we are trying to stop it, so it keeps changing its basic makeup. Let that sink in. This may be a sign of self-awareness.
Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers pale in comparison to what this virus has done. It is high time that we get into our war mentality and unite as a nation. Stop trying to please the crybabies who say they don’t want to wear masks or get the vaccine. It is all we have, people.
Just like on “the day that will live in infamy,” we must come together and fight with all we have. Or we may just lose this war.