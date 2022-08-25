This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

Lately, as a nation, it feels like we’re acting like a bunch of ungrateful teenagers. We’re full of bogus ideas and brimming with angst and anger rising up from some place we can’t identify but that has us lashing out in ways that make the people around so miserable they want to walk away.

Tags

Recommended for you