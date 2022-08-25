This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Lately, as a nation, it feels like we’re acting like a bunch of ungrateful teenagers. We’re full of bogus ideas and brimming with angst and anger rising up from some place we can’t identify but that has us lashing out in ways that make the people around so miserable they want to walk away.
And many of them are. Look at the sad example of tiny Gillespie County, site of such Texas gems as Fredericksburg and Luckenbach. That county doesn’t have an elections department anymore after both of its employees quit less than 70 days before voting begins in this fall’s general election, according to The Associated Press. They had had it with being pressured and threatened by angry people worked up over false claims of election fraud.
“The life commitment I have given to this job is unsustainable,” the former elections administrator, Anissa Herrera, wrote in her resignation letter.
Just last week, we published a column by a former Texas teacher, David Newman, explaining why he left his job at a high school in Odessa: There was too much political pressure and not enough respect for his work.
“State regulatory bodies do not trust local schools, their administrators and their teachers,” Newman wrote.
Other important public jobs have been rendered equally unattractive: Police (defund), civil servants (drain the swamp) and public health officials (vaccine denial) all face staffing shortages after sustained political attacks.
The same is true for private-sector jobs, where everyone from flight attendants to store managers face ridiculous hostility for just trying to do their jobs.
A lot of people, it seems, have some growing up to do. Much of the anger we see comes from people who missed out on some maturity. They are so convinced they are right and justified in their anger and their actions that they are willing to tear down the person or the institution standing in front of them.
That’s what Kimber Glidden, 51, the public library director in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, said about activists who have embarrassed her little town, protesting books that the library doesn’t own, a story emblematic of our current cultural lunacy.
“They don’t know what comes next. They just want to burn it down, and they’re doing a good job,” Glidden told NBC News.
She’s quitting too.
This needs to stop. We believe in an America where people are willing to listen to each other, where they are willing to see the humanity in another person, where we are willing to admit maybe there is another side to the story.
That’s called maturity. It’s something that’s in too short supply these days. Some growing up would do us good.