“Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears.”
— Rudyard Kipling
I won’t bore you with statistics that are now well known about America’s gun violence problem. We are the epitome of a large industrial country who simply can no longer manage a crisis that other countries have managed relatively well.
The gun craze by some in this country has exacerbated any rational discussion about sane control measures. But though a majority still wants stricter gun laws, Gallup polls show that number diminishing over the past few years. Dropping from 64% in 2019, to 57% in 2020, only 52% polled last year are now in favor of stricter gun laws. This is diametrically in contradiction to the reality of gun deaths in this country, as the statistics above show.
What could possibly lead people to abandon a rationale that sits juxtaposed to the insanity that ignores how diseases are the only other cause of death in America greater than that caused by guns?
With the number of gun sales increasing by leaps and bounds each year, about 1 in 3 Americans now possess a deadly firearm, many in households with children. A condition that “is prospectively associated with later adult criminality and suicidality in specific groups of children.” Both the Uvalde and Buffalo mass murderers were 18-year-old adolescents.
You would think the adults in this country would react in a responsible manner under this nightmare scenario, and many of us are willing to. But where it counts, the adults who would truly impact this brutal and mindless behavior are most likely the ones that are sustaining and even feeding it.
The gun industry’s lobbyist, the NRA, is usually one of the first groups to create barriers to sane gun control legislation, with their toadies on the the airwaves and the internet feeling emboldened to feed the public a steady diet of extremist hyperbole about how any action to limit any American’s firepower, including the use of military-style accessories like body armor and high-capacity magazines, will violate their exaggerated view of the Second Amendment.
To these profit- and power-motivated purveyors of people who have been led to believe that more guns, not less, will solve our gun violence problem, it was always about the Benjamins. Increased gun sales means higher profit margins regardless of the cost to American society. Working with self-serving dimwits in government to obstruct any effort to keep their product from getting into the hands of the least stable and most naïve people among us, is simply a business practice to gun manufacturers that enhances their bottom line.
But the true perpetrators of this national scourge are the feckless and spineless politicians, who offer little more than “thoughts and prayers” to a problem immune from such inane suggestions. These “leaders” are actually cowardly followers of the gun industry and the financial influence they exact with their higher earnings. Our own Gov. Abbot encouraged Texans to buy more guns in 2015 because, it seems, he was embarrassed that Texas ran a paltry second to California’s gun purchases. “Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” he wrote, tagging gun rights advocacy group the National Rifle Association of America (NRA).
We’ve known for years that states with the highest gun ownership rates also have the highest gun deaths. Only a mindless idiot would ignore such trends just to satisfy an oft-angry contingent of the “don’t tread on me” crowd. The same type of people who thought they were emulating early American patriots when they overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — destroying public property and attempting to stop the legitimate election that had Donald Trump confronting his loser status.
These are people that get reelected and continue to do nothing to end America’s gun death nightmare. Not one Republican is willing to pass legislation that will help deter this mayhem by expanding background checks and employing red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who have killed 169 schoolchildren since the 1999 Columbine massacre, as well as some 311,000 children who have suffered some form of gun violence during school hours since that day two decades ago.
This insanity can be brought to heel as it has in other countries around the world. It just takes the political will of parents with school-aged children willing to elect representatives who have the courage to stand up to the NRA and their sycophants and make this country safe enough to send our kids to school, to shop at our favorite stores and go to church without fearing they won’t return home.