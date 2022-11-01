Colin Allred

I did not take the normal route to Congress. I was raised by a single mom who was a public school teacher, graduated from Dallas ISD, played football at Baylor and in the NFL, became a civil rights lawyer and worked for President Barack Obama, all before being elected to serve the community where I was born and raised in Congress. My path was not typical, but I believe my story reflects what makes North Texas great.

In Congress, I have made it my mission to work with both parties to deliver for North Texas.

COLIN ALLRED is seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 32, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Republican Antonio Swad.

