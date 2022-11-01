I did not take the normal route to Congress. I was raised by a single mom who was a public school teacher, graduated from Dallas ISD, played football at Baylor and in the NFL, became a civil rights lawyer and worked for President Barack Obama, all before being elected to serve the community where I was born and raised in Congress. My path was not typical, but I believe my story reflects what makes North Texas great.
In Congress, I have made it my mission to work with both parties to deliver for North Texas.
During my first term, I worked with Republicans to turn a shuttered hospital in Garland into a Veterans Affairs hospital to ensure our veterans get the best care closer to home. The Garland VA is now serving veterans across our region and creating jobs.
During the pandemic, I joined my Democratic colleagues in passing the American Rescue Plan, which saved our economy, kept folks employed and cut child poverty in half. It’s the reason you can go to your local pharmacy and get a free COVID vaccine.
But that was just the beginning. I worked with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Texas will receive more than $35 billion in federal investments over the next five years. The state has already announced an $85 billion, 10-year roadway improvement plan and a $408 million plan to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network that seeks to place a charging station every 50 miles. This bill will keep delivering, helping to create jobs, reduce congestion and lower the cost of most commutes.
We aren’t truly free until we can worship or drop off our kids at school without the fear of gun violence. I was proud that for the first time in nearly 30 years we passed bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will save lives, and I’ll keep working to keep Texans safe.
This summer, we passed the CHIPs Act to invest in American manufacturing and ease supply chain issues. This will bolster Texas semiconductor chip manufacturers and create jobs. We ended the summer by passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare to negotiate prescription prices, strengthens the Affordable Care Act and makes the largest investment in tackling the climate crisis in our history. These bills combined will lower costs for families and help fight inflation — but there is still much more work to do to bring down prices and tackle inflation. I’ll keep doing that with your vote.
While a lot of attention is paid to my work in Washington, some of the work I am proudest of is helping North Texans get the federal money or benefits they are owed. This term, my office has returned over $1.2 million owed to North Texans.
I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent part of Denton County, and I’d be honored to have your vote.
COLIN ALLRED is seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 32, seat on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 8 general election. His opponent is Republican Antonio Swad.